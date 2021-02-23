Rambo Breakout
- Indicators
-
Mahammadjamil KaziHello!
I'm a professional-full time coder that develop Expert Advisors, indicators and scripts to MT4 and MT5.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 23 February 2021
- Activations: 5
Follow a step-by-step system that detects the most powerful breakouts!
Discover market patterns that generate massive rewards based on a proven and tested strategy.
Benefits You Get On Indicator:
- Unique price action based algorithm.
- Powerful combination to any trading strategy.
- Auto-detects entry, exit, stop loss & take profit levels.
- Auto-calculates statistics of signals.
- Never repaints, never backpaints, never recalculates.
- Signals strictly on the "Close of the bar".
- Works in all symbols and M1 timeframes.
- Integrated pop-up, email, push notification and sound alerts.
- Fully compatible with Expert Advisor (EA) development.