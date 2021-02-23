Rambo Breakout

Follow a step-by-step system that detects the most powerful breakouts!

Discover market patterns that generate massive rewards based on a proven and tested strategy.



Benefits You Get On Indicator:

  • Unique price action based algorithm.
  • Powerful combination to any trading strategy.
  • Auto-detects entry, exit, stop loss & take profit levels.
  • Auto-calculates statistics of signals.
  • Never repaints, never backpaints, never recalculates.
  • Signals strictly on the "Close of the bar".
  • Works in all symbols and M1 timeframes.
  • Integrated pop-up, email, push notification and sound alerts.
  • Fully compatible with Expert Advisor (EA) development.


Video Rambo Breakout
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Setting Up a Telegram Bot for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is a powerful platform for trading, and integrating it with Telegram can help you receive trading updates and alerts efficiently. Follow these steps to set up a Telegram bot for MT5: Launch Telegram : Begin by opening the Telegram app on your device. Search for "BotFather" : In the Telegram search bar, type "BotFather" and select it from the search results. Create a New Bot : Send /start to BotFather. Next, send /newbot to initi
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