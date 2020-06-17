ChartBuilder MT5

The indicator is designed for easy construction of synthetic charts based on data of various financial instruments. It will be useful both arbitrage and pair trading, as well as for analysis purposes. Its main advantage is simplicity and clarity. Each chart is given as a common mathematical formula. For example, if you want to plot the spread (difference) between EURUSD and GBPUSD with coefficients 4 and 3, then set the following formula:

EURUSD * 4 - GBPUSD * 3

The resulting chart is shown in the screenshot. But this is one of the simplest examples. Indicator allows you to draw charts of much more complex and interesting things. It also can monitor certain price levels set by the user, and generate a signal when price reaches the levels.

Please find the full description of the indicator on the Comments tab (Russian).





Indicator Parameters