EverydayProfit

EverydayProfit is a fully automated trading advisor.

The advisor's methodology is based on initiating a number of sequential processes: aggregating a diversified number of potential deals into a special channel with their subsequent transformation into a special information flow, internal calibration of deals by the indicator of eventuality and validity using a trend verifier and filtering entry and exit points thanks to a special software installation, integrated into an advisor (or indicators).

EverydayProfit - does not use the martingale strategy and other strategies based on lot multiplication, preferring the safety of trading and the absence of high risks of profit rollback or loss of the deposit.

Features:

• The advisor has an integrated adaptability function, which allows it to be configured for any currency pair and any timeframe.

• Multifunctionality of the advisor allows it to function on any brokerage floor.

• The advisor can work on any leverage.

Manufacturer's recommendations

• The manufacturer recommends using the basic settings.
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ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
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Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
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