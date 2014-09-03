Trades Viewer Free

Trades Viewer Free supports EURUSD only.

Trades Viewer is a trading helper app for a serious trader. It offers several important data like day range, 22 days average range and predefined PL. It draws trades history and current open positions on a chart. It has a detail panel for viewing a particular trade with just a click on that trade. All these make it very convenient and straightforward to view your entry/exit positions and thus improve your trading system.

Features

  1. Profit/loss of the current symbol, counting all trades of the symbols and their swaps.
  2. Overall profit/loss across symbols.
  3. The current spreads.
  4. Day range, day percentage and 22 days average range.
  5. Top profit (the profit if all trades of the current pair hit T/P).
  6. Top loss (the loss if all trades of the current pair hit S/L).
  7. Top profit/loss ratio.
  8. Total lots of the current symbol. If you have a 0.2 lot long and 0.5 lot short, then your total lot is -0.3.
  9. Display ask price in a price label.
  10. Display breakeven price for the current symbol in a price label.
  11. Calculate profit/loss for the current symbol with a draggable price estimation line. Press X key to toggle the estimation line.
  12. Putting the current open trades on the respective charts.
  13. Putting trading history on the respective charts.
  14. Quick time change with keyboard shortcuts (1,2,3,4,5)


Usage

  • To use, just attach this indicator to any chart.
  • Trading history comes from Account history tab in Terminal. So typically you would choose All History.
  • Click on a trade line (whether open or closed trade) to select that trade, letting you see its detail like type, size, swap, profit/loss and SL/TP in points. Press Esc to unselect.
  • When no trade is selected, the trade detail bar displays information about the total trades of the current symbol.

Keys

  • Change timeframe:

5 min: Key 1

1H: Key 2

4H: Key 3

1D: Key 4

1W: Key 5

  • Select latest trade: Key /
  • Unselect trade: Key Esc
  • Toggle price estimation mode: Key X (drag the line to see the P/L when the price reaches there)
  • Toggle chart elements: Key D (gives you a clean chart)

Color Representation

  • Red arrow of a trading line: a losing trade
  • Green arrow of a trading line: a winning trade
  • Red trading line: a short trade
  • Green trading line: a long trade


    More from author
    Trades Viewer
    Qing Cai
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Trades Viewer is a trading helper app for a serious trader. It offers several important data like day range, 22 days average range and predefined PL. It draws trades history and current open positions on a chart. It has a detail panel for viewing a particular trade with just a click on that trade. All these make it very convenient and straightforward to view your entry/exit positions and thus improve your trading system. Features Profit/loss of the current symbol, counting all trades of the sym
    Filter:
    Rodrigo da Silva Boa
    7137
    Rodrigo da Silva Boa 2015.12.28 21:11 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    ying.lv
    14
    ying.lv 2014.09.24 22:29 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Reply to review