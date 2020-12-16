The Sound of Market MT4

THE SOUND OF MARKET is an indicator designed to detect the sound produced for the market movement.

This system detects the background sound produced by market movements in real time to decide in your operation.

In addition, by analyzing the sound recorded in the indicator, we can detect operational patterns.

You can download the demo and test it yourself.

The indicator has a text help in the upper right corner, in which it shows whether the indicator has a bullish or bearish background trend. And the power of this signal. This is an intuitive and easy-to-use indicator, helping you decide the direction of your trade.

This indicator gives three indications on the open candle:

1) No SOUND: Indicates that the current candle has no sound to operated.

2) TREBLE SOUND: Indicates a bullish sound movement in the current candle. For scalping we can operate by buying if we want to go in favor of the market or by selling if we want to operate the pullback.

3) BASS SOUND: Indicates a bearish sound movement in the current candle. For scalping we can operate by selling if we want to operate in favor of the market or by buying if we want to operate a pullback.





Also if the system detects a sound. The system graduates us the power of this signal.

The higher the value, the greater the signal strength.

This value is related to the temporality at higher temporalities, greater power is required.

A powerful sound signal would bring us closer to a breakout operation, while a weak sound signal would further support a pullback operation.









In addition to the open candle information. This indicator informs us of 4 different types of market patterns.

1) SINGLE NOTE: It is an isolated signal that does not replicate, this is an indicator of a pullback, the market has made an attempt to move that has not been consolidated. Pullback operating indicator

2) DRUMROLL: They are two consecutive note in the same direction and separated by a short time space. Indicates a confirmation of the move and speaks of a trend confirmation.

3) RIFF: It is a series of sound note and indicates a strong trend in the market.





4) NOISE: Tehe market is in range you can used operative of range and low volatility.





Principal Input:



NOISE: Factor for select the sensitivity of the detection of noise of the signal.



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