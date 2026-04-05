Zip Trend This is a hybrid trend indicator as it is based on average true range signals that determine the range of low and high price fluctuations, as well as closing prices. As a result, it indicates the current market volatility. The indicator of the oscillator family is also used. The indicator helps to calculate the oversold and overbought levels of a trading instrument.





This indicator allows you to find the most likely trend reversal points. When the trend changes, the Zip Trend indicator uses color signaling: blue - when changing from downtrend to ascending, and red - on the contrary, to downtrend. You can use the Zip Trend indicator when entering the market, after its correction. If the indicator has changed color, you need to wait for the first downward correction and then open deals to buy the asset. And to sell, wait for the first upward correction and sell the asset on it.





An alert system (alert, email notifications) will help you monitor several trading instruments at once. You just need to install the indicator on the charts, and when the indicator signal appears, an alert will be triggered. With our alert system, you will never miss a signal to open a position!





Benefits

The indicator is perfect for scalping.

Perfectly finds trend reversals.

Suitable for beginners and experienced traders.

Works on any timeframe.

Flexible notification system.

Customizable.

Instructions