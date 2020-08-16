Channel NG
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 16 August 2020
- Activations: 5
A Channel and Trend indicator.
You set as you want.
You can use at all timeframe.
You can use for martingale,scalping and tunnel strategies.
I set some number for me, but you can change this number as you want.
You can use this indicator for your expert advisor apps.
if you want another features i can do it for you.
Input Values:
1.) Last_Candle: Last candle for display indikator.
2.) X_Price: Price of indicator.
3.) MA_Period: Period for Moving Average.
4.) MA_Method: Method for Moving Average.
5.) Day_Period: Total day number for indicator.
6.) Tunnel1: First tunnel of indicator.
7.) Tunnel2: Second tunnel of indicator.
8.) Tunnel3: Third tunnel (widest tunnel) of indicator.
Thank you.