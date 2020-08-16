Channel NG

A Channel and Trend indicator.

You set as you want.

You can use at all timeframe.

You can use for martingale,scalping and tunnel strategies.

I set some number for me, but you can change this number as you want.

You can use this indicator for your expert advisor apps.

if you want another features i can do it for you.





Input Values:

1.) Last_Candle: Last candle for display indikator.

2.) X_Price: Price of indicator.

3.) MA_Period: Period for Moving Average.

4.) MA_Method: Method for Moving Average.

5.) Day_Period: Total day number for indicator.

6.) Tunnel1: First tunnel of indicator.

7.) Tunnel2: Second tunnel of indicator.

8.) Tunnel3: Third tunnel (widest tunnel) of indicator.

Thank you.







