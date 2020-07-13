MTS Trading Tools

Welcome to MTS Trading Tools

MTS Trading Tools are essential tools for your daily trading in Metatrader 4.

MTS Trading Tools consists of:

  • MTS Trading Panel for Metatrader
  • MTS Trading Journal for Windows
Every registered user of  MTS Trading Panel gets MTS Trading Journal for Windows.

    MTS Trading Panel

    MTS Trading Panel is the essential tool you need for your daily trading in Metatrader:

    • Faster and safer execution of trades with an easy to use input mask.
    • Minimize type errors with automatic Lot-size calculation, display of SL and TP in Pips and various checks at order execution.
    • Faster access to your preferred charts.

    MTS Trading Panel places all the important tasks for your trading on one chart which now acts as your commanding central. It also add features missing in Metatrader and simplifies the majority of tasks you do time and again.

    Quick access to symbols and charts:
    • Define a list of your preferred currency pairs and symbols to quickly open charts by button click. [1]
    • Quickly search for symbols by just typing in the edit-field a symbol or a fragment of it. [2]
    • Quickly close all charts or open currently running and pending orders. [3]
    Comfortable ordering mask :
    • Specify multiple take-profit Levels. [4]
    • Specify take-profit and stop-loss by price or in Pips. [5]
    • Display take-profit and stop-loss difference in Pips (quick recognition of typos). [6]
    • Automatic Lot-size calculation based on Risk in % and stop-loss. [7]
    • Specify a strategy, that lets you analyse the trading results in MTS Trading Journal by Strategy [8]
    Simplify your trading:
    • Close several trades by symbol. [9]
    • Update stop-loss to break-even. [10]
    • Export History of your trades to csv and analyse it in MTS Trading Journal. [11]


    MTS Trading Journal

    MTS Trading Journal is a windows application and works together with MTS Trading Panel to export and import your trade-history with just a button click!
    • Simple and intuitive usage.
    • Detailed Analysis of your trades: profit/loss, profit/loss in Pips, winning/losing trades.
    • Filter trades by date, strategy, symbol or comment.
    • Sortable Listing of the trade history.


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    Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
    King Trade Copier MT4
    Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
    Utilities
    King Trade Copier MT4 – Lightning-Fast Local Trade Copier (Master + Slave in ONE file) King Trade Copier is a professional local trade copier that mirrors every trading action from one Master account to unlimited Slave accounts on the same PC or VPS — with an internal copy latency of just a few milliseconds. It was built by a real trader for daily real-money use, with one goal: whatever happens on the Master must happen on the Slave, instantly and without exceptions. Watch the demo video to s
    Trade Reverse Copie4
    Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
    Utilities
    Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
    SmartFastTrade AI
    Muhammad Faisal Sagala
    Utilities
    Transform Your Trading with SmartFastTrade AI: Speed and Ease at Your Fingertips! Introduction Are you a trader struggling with slow order execution? Do you want a tool that can assist you in making quick and accurate trading decisions? If yes, then SmartFastTrade AI is the answer to all your trading needs. With its unique combination of speed, user-friendliness, and advanced features, SmartFastTrade AI will help you unlock your full trading potential. Let's delve deeper into why this innovativ
    Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
    Sergio Marquez Uroz
    5 (4)
    Utilities
    Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
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