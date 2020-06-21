MasRsi
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 5
Moving Averages Of Rsi
This indicator shows you Average of Relative Strenght Index.
You can use this indicator for your own experts with iCustom()
RSI is in the buffer ( 0 ) and moving average is in the buffer ( 1 )
there are afew parameters for using this indicator on different currencies and different time frames.
you can test it and optimize it .
Input Parameters:
RsiPeriod: default is 14
SignalMaPeriod : default is 28
SignalMAMode : default is SSMA