This indicator shows you Average of Relative Strenght Index.

You can use this indicator for your own experts with iCustom()

RSI is in the buffer ( 0 ) and moving average is in the buffer ( 1 )

there are afew parameters for using this indicator on different currencies and different time frames.

you can test it and optimize it .

Input Parameters:

RsiPeriod: default is 14

SignalMaPeriod : default is 28

SignalMAMode : default is SSMA