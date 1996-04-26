The Alive Trend arrow indicator shows potential entry points into the market in the form of arrows of the corresponding color: up arrows (blue) offer to open a purchase, down arrows (red) - to sell. Alive Trend visually “unloads” the price chart and saves analysis time: there is no signal - there is no deal, if a return signal appears, then the current deal should be closed. It is supposed to enter the next bar after the pointer, but there may be non-standard recommendations for each strategy.





The switchman Alive Trend is considered a good option for beginners who do not have serious experience in technical analysis. The appearance of arrows may be accompanied by sound signals if the sound option is enabled.