DYJ AtrTrendReversal

5

DYJ AtrTrendReversal can often reach a high value at the bottom of the market after a sheer fall in prices occasioned by panic selling.

Low values of the indicator are typical for the periods of sideways movement of long duration which happen at the top of the market and during consolidation.

DYJ AtrTrendReversal can be interpreted according to the same principles as other volatility indicators.

The principle of forecasting based on this indicator can be worded the following way: the higher the value of the indicator,

the higher the probability of a trend change; the lower the indicator’s value, the weaker the trend’s movement is.

The indicator shows an ATR trend line.

The indicator can display an arrow on the current candle, which is convenient for you to open the warehouse immediately.

Display the maximum profit trend line.

Displays the opposite closed trend line.

The indicator can also only show the connecting line between the opening point and the closing point,You can observe the entrance and exit more clearly.

Display statistical total profits.

Input

    • InpLossKeyValue       = 2 -- Key value for Loss
    • ATRPeriods = 14 -- ATR periods
        • InpSimulatedVolume    = 1
        • InpIsUseMaxTPStatistics        = true
        • InpTotalProfitsLabelObjCorner  = CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER;
        • InpStatisticsStartDate = 0
        • notifications         = false -- Notifications On?
            • desktop_notifications = true -- Desktop MT4 Notifications
                • email_notifications   = false -- Email Notifications
                    • push_notifications    = false -- Push Mobile Notifications
                        • ArrowUpClr            = clrLime -- Arrow Up Color
                            • ArrowDnClr            = clrRed -- Arrow Down Color


                            Reviews 1
                            jabautista
                            4174
                            jabautista 2023.09.22 16:34 
                             

                            Good indicator. Author offers great support and is open to suggestions.

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                            Indicators
                            This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
                            Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
                            Guang Jun Huang
                            Indicators
                            Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
                            Day Trader Master
                            Oleg Rodin
                            5 (15)
                            Indicators
                            Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
                            ReTest Histogram ms
                            DMITRII GRIDASOV
                            Indicators
                            Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
                            Mechanism Trend
                            Vitalii Zakharuk
                            Indicators
                            The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
                            Trend Lines PRO
                            Roman Podpora
                            5 (1)
                            Indicators
                            TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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                            QuickClose
                            Daying Cao
                            Utilities
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                            SoarSignal
                            Daying Cao
                            Indicators
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                            Daying Cao
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                            Indicators
                            This StrongCurrency is a complete trading system based on a variety of technical indicators, moving averages and pivots. Each of those elements can be assessed in defined rules and coefficients (depending on the indicator) providing limitless optimization scenarios for the StrongCurrency. In order to work the StrongCurrency creates a trend strength and entry point signal list display by evaluating these data, that takes data from all symbols. It extrapolates all the information in order to get t
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                            5 (1)
                            Indicators
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                            DYJ TwoMACrossAlarm
                            Daying Cao
                            Indicators
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                            DYJ TwoMATrendFollowing
                            Daying Cao
                            Experts
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                            DYJ NewsForexFactory
                            Daying Cao
                            Utilities
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                            DYJ ThreeMACrossAlarm
                            Daying Cao
                            Indicators
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                            DYJ ThreeMACross
                            Daying Cao
                            Experts
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                            DYJ RiseTrading
                            Daying Cao
                            Experts
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                            DYJ StochController
                            Daying Cao
                            Indicators
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                            Daying Cao
                            Experts
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                            DYJ Sharp
                            Daying Cao
                            Indicators
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                            DYJ TrendWave
                            Daying Cao
                            Indicators
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                            DYJ TrendWave EA
                            Daying Cao
                            Experts
                            DYJTRENDWAVE features an advanced algorithm that detects new trends and current trend continuations for use as an entry strategy. DYJTRENDWAVE's volatility is based on the power of buyers and sellers, it grabs total body size of candles and identifies the battle between buyers and sellers as a percentage of the total volume, like Sellers: (-)100% and Buyers: (+)100%. This information can be used for any entry and exit strategy. For bullish/Long Pin bar it is below the price line, for bearish/Sho
                            DYJ Scalping EA
                            Daying Cao
                            Experts
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                            DYJ T3ModeMA
                            Daying Cao
                            2 (1)
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                            DYJ Long term Strategy EA
                            Daying Cao
                            Experts
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                            DYJ Bands EA MT4
                            Daying Cao
                            Experts
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                            DYJ MacdSto EA MT4
                            Daying Cao
                            Experts
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                            DYJ StrongCurrency EA MT4
                            Daying Cao
                            Experts
                            This StrongCurrency is a complete trading system based on a variety of technical indicators, moving averages and pivots. Each of those elements can be assessed in defined rules and coefficients (depending on the indicator) providing limitless optimization scenarios for the StrongCurrency. In order to work the StrongCurrency creates a trend strength and entry point signal list display by evaluating these data, that takes data from all symbols. It extrapolates all the information in order to get t
                            DYJ TrendPending EA
                            Daying Cao
                            Experts
                            The DYJ TrendPending EA tracks the new change of price of the currency pair and opens trades in case of a price low and high from the main movement in the direction of the trend. So EA uses the least risky grid and Add lots. And can attach a positive and reverse pending order. The PositivePending orders can reduce the number of grids and Add lots,  while ReversePending orders reduce the loss of orders . For more convenient search, the working timeframe has been added to inputs (Work timeframe).
                            DYJ ArtOfForexsWar
                            Daying Cao
                            Experts
                            This is a multi-currency and multi-strategy EA. This EA is to create one or more polling trading strategies in a transaction. In the polling mode, the strategies filter a trend-free range market environment and trades are placed in the opposite direction at the edges of the range. With an additional main trend filter in the trend-following mode, the DYJ's ArtOfForexWar can also trade pull-backs during trends in the trend of loss. The winning rate is more than 95% within three orders or three cl
                            DYJ ScalpingBurg EA
                            Daying Cao
                            Experts
                            DYJ ScalpingBurg EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor. The Burg algorithm filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging and ECN account type. The order loss is bailed out by the game and becomes a profit. If the order direction is wrong. You can disable the   game   strategy at any time. General Recommendations Recommend ECN accounts, xauusd spreads between 8 and 11 or lower, EURUSD spreads 1 The minimum deposit is $200.  Please download the xauusd and EURUSD settings file in the p
                            DYJ ArtOfMakingMoney
                            Daying Cao
                            Experts
                            DYJ ArtOfMakingMoney attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  EA's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices Features Monitors all pairs at the same time. The EA monitors the top 35 pairs by default, but you can select less pairs if you wish. It is a multi-currency EA that can be run from a s
                            DYJ Trend Analyst
                            Daying Cao
                            5 (1)
                            Indicators
                            Our goal is to provide accessible and quality service, enable market participants, traders and analysts alike, with much-needed tools for informed, timely trading decisions. The most optimized, highly robust and easy to use DYJ Trend analyst indicator. DYJ Trend analyst attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  indicator's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices. The in
                            DYJ Trend Analyser EA
                            Daying Cao
                            Experts
                            The DYJ Trend Analyser EA is based on  DYJ Trend Analyst  indicator. The most optimized, highly robust and easy to use DYJ Trend Analyser EA. DYJ Trend Analyser EA attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  EA's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices. The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices. Pivot Point Extra Indicator for DYJ Tre
                            DYJ Market Challenges
                            Daying Cao
                            Experts
                            This is an expert adviser that is intended to trade where sudden sharp movements occur on charts.  This EA is the trend breakout trading. However it makes only one trade per bar. Low risk EA with no too many positions, and there are predefined TP, SL and TS for each position. Features Monitors all pairs at the same time. The EA monitors the top 15 pairs by default, but you can select less pairs if you wish. It is a multi-currency EA that can be run from a single chart (M5 to D1,recommended timef
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                            jabautista
                            4174
                            jabautista 2023.09.22 16:34 
                             

                            Good indicator. Author offers great support and is open to suggestions.

                            Reply to review