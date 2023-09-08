DYJ AtrTrendReversal can often reach a high value at the bottom of the market after a sheer fall in prices occasioned by panic selling.

Low values of the indicator are typical for the periods of sideways movement of long duration which happen at the top of the market and during consolidation.

DYJ AtrTrendReversal can be interpreted according to the same principles as other volatility indicators.

The principle of forecasting based on this indicator can be worded the following way: the higher the value of the indicator,

the higher the probability of a trend change; the lower the indicator’s value, the weaker the trend’s movement is.

The indicator shows an ATR trend line.



The indicator can display an arrow on the current candle, which is convenient for you to open the warehouse immediately.

Display the maximum profit trend line.

Displays the opposite closed trend line.

The indicator can also only show the connecting line between the opening point and the closing point,You can observe the entrance and exit more clearly.



Display statistical total profits.

Input



InpLossKeyValue = 2 -- Key value for Loss

ATRPeriods = 14 -- ATR periods

InpSimulatedVolume = 1



InpIsUseMaxTPStatistics = true



InpTotalProfitsLabelObjCorner = CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER;

InpStatisticsStartDate = 0

notifications = false -- Notifications On?



desktop_notifications = true -- Desktop MT4 Notifications

email_notifications = false -- Email Notifications

push_notifications = false -- Push Mobile Notifications

ArrowUpClr = clrLime -- Arrow Up Color

ArrowDnClr = clrRed -- Arrow Down Color



