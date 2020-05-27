Partial closure

1
If you want the system to work when the computer is turned off, you must use a VPN

"Partial exits" is a widely used expression in trading, more specifically in Trade Management.

Making a partial exit from the market means liquidating a fraction of the initial contracts of a market operation, for example, suppose that you buy one hundred thousand Euros, valued in American Dollars, or what is the same to say, you go long in EUR / USD with a standard lot (100K) and after half an hour of purchase, the price of EUR / USD has advanced in your favor 50 PIPS (50 ten thousandths of the price), but you consider that you still have to upload other 100 PIPS, and in order to ensure profits, he decide to leave the market, but not with the total of the euros purchased, but only with half, and decide to leave the other half on the market, until the price advances in his favor the additional 100 PIPS projected to the upside; that is, you sell only half a standard lot (500,000 Euros), in this particular example, technically you made a partial exit of 50%.

This EA allows you to close part of the open operations in partials, being able to adjust the number of Pips to close and distance, at the same time it allows you to automatically adjust the Stop Loss +1 Pips when the price closes the first Profit

How to use Partial Close EA?
The EA is attached to the graph that we will use, when we open the order we will adjust it in Robo where it says
 Partial_Close:  True
Lot_SizeWe put the batch that we use example, 0.10, or 1 batch
Tp1_partial:Here it says how much of the lot you want to be closed in each profit
Tp2_partial it says how much of the lot you want to be closed in each profit

Tp3_partial it says how much of the lot you want to be closed in each profit

Takeprofit1: At what distance do you want the partials to run, example 40Pips, 80Pips, etc.
Takeprofit2: At what distance do you want the partials to run, example 40Pips, 80Pips, etc.
Takeprofit3: At what distance do you want the partials to run, example 40Pips, 80Pips, etc.
Used Comment: True (If you want it to only apply to operations that have comments, if you want it to apply to everything you open you can set false.) Order Comment: abcd
BreakevenenableafterTP: The Stop Loss + 1Pips being executed updates at the moment of executing the first profit

When using the Robo with comment, you should bear in mind that the Lot_size must be the same as the operation that opens if you open with 0.10 the batch size must be 0.10 and when you open the position put the comment abcd.


Theft will show no notification when opened, but when closing operations an alert will appear on the screen and will be shown in the graph.

Steps to use it

1.-Attach the EA to the graph

2.-Modify the batch you usually use, modify the Pips away and the pips you want to close.

3.- Open purchase or sale order with the same lot as the one that I modify in the EA.

4.- In the comment write abcd, execute the command.







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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
King Trade Copier MT4
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Utilities
King Trade Copier MT4 – Lightning-Fast Local Trade Copier (Master + Slave in ONE file) King Trade Copier is a professional local trade copier that mirrors every trading action from one Master account to unlimited Slave accounts on the same PC or VPS — with an internal copy latency of just a few milliseconds. It was built by a real trader for daily real-money use, with one goal: whatever happens on the Master must happen on the Slave, instantly and without exceptions. Watch the demo video to s
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
SmartFastTrade AI
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Utilities
Transform Your Trading with SmartFastTrade AI: Speed and Ease at Your Fingertips! Introduction Are you a trader struggling with slow order execution? Do you want a tool that can assist you in making quick and accurate trading decisions? If yes, then SmartFastTrade AI is the answer to all your trading needs. With its unique combination of speed, user-friendliness, and advanced features, SmartFastTrade AI will help you unlock your full trading potential. Let's delve deeper into why this innovativ
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Kenny Edwards
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Kenny Edwards 2021.09.25 10:04 
 

Good morning, I purchased the "plugin" a while ago but I can't manage to make it work no matter what I try. Can you help me please ? It always has the "Partial Closure :(" on the top right and my partial closure doesn't work. Thank you in advance, Kenny

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