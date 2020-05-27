Partial closure

If you want the system to work when the computer is turned off, you must use a VPN



"Partial exits" is a widely used expression in trading, more specifically in Trade Management.









This EA allows you to close part of the open operations in partials, being able to adjust the number of Pips to close and distance, at the same time it allows you to automatically adjust the Stop Loss +1 Pips when the price closes the first Profit



How to use Partial Close EA?

The EA is attached to the graph that we will use, when we open the order we will adjust it in Robo where it says

Partial_Close: True

Lot_Size : We put the batch that we use example, 0.10, or 1 batch

Tp1_partial : Here it says how much of the lot you want to be closed in each profit

Tp2_partial it says how much of the lot you want to be closed in each profit Tp3_partial i t says how much of the lot you want to be closed in each profit Making a partial exit from the market means liquidating a fraction of the initial contracts of a market operation, for example, suppose that you buy one hundred thousand Euros, valued in American Dollars, or what is the same to say, you go long in EUR / USD with a standard lot (100K) and after half an hour of purchase, the price of EUR / USD has advanced in your favor 50 PIPS (50 ten thousandths of the price), but you consider that you still have to upload other 100 PIPS, and in order to ensure profits, he decide to leave the market, but not with the total of the euros purchased, but only with half, and decide to leave the other half on the market, until the price advances in his favor the additional 100 PIPS projected to the upside; that is, you sell only half a standard lot (500,000 Euros), in this particular example, technically you made a partial exit of 50%.

Takeprofit1: At what distance do you want the partials to run, example 40Pips, 80Pips, etc.

Takeprofit2: At what distance do you want the partials to run, example 40Pips, 80Pips, etc.

Takeprofit3: At what distance do you want the partials to run, example 40Pips, 80Pips, etc.

Used Comment: True (If you want it to only apply to operations that have comments, if you want it to apply to everything you open you can set false.) Order Comment: abcd

BreakevenenableafterTP: The Stop Loss + 1Pips being executed updates at the moment of executing the first profit

When using the Robo with comment, you should bear in mind that the Lot_size must be the same as the operation that opens if you open with 0.10 the batch size must be 0.10 and when you open the position put the comment abcd.

Theft will show no notification when opened, but when closing operations an alert will appear on the screen and will be shown in the graph.

Steps to use it 1.-Attach the EA to the graph 2.-Modify the batch you usually use, modify the Pips away and the pips you want to close. 3.- Open purchase or sale order with the same lot as the one that I modify in the EA.