Atomic direction Trend Power Currency Strength Pro

The "Atomic direction Trend Power Currency Strength Pro" indicator measures the strength of the up and down trend of the 8 main currencies USD-EUR-GBP-AUD-JPY-CAD-CHF-NZD

Principal functions:

1) Show the current position of 7 currency pairs simultaneously.

2) Sort the position of each currency pair according to the market level.

3) Calculate and indicate the main trend of each currency.


This indicator unites the main elements of the market information by means of correlations, simplifying buy or sell signals, indicating the direction of the price for each currency.


It is recommended for scalping use

Signals:

It is better to buy or sell when the percentage is greater than 70%
When an arrow appears, it indicates whether the currency is strong or weak, whether we should buy or sell depending on the location of the evaluated currency corresponding to its currency pair.
Formula and values

The strength of each market movement is determined by its direction by comparing through correlations.

We only choose the currency that we are going to evaluate (USD-EUR-GBP-AUD-JPY-CAD-CHF-NZD) and the indicator will tell us if that currency is strong or weak.

 

Example 1:

If we evaluate USD and an Up arrow appears, it means that we must buy in USD / CAD and sell in EUR / USD.

 

Example2:

If we evaluate CAD and a Down arrow appears, it means that we must buy in EUR / CAD and sell in CAD / JPY.

The important thing is to locate the base currency.

Each user is recommended to adjust the period to evaluate according to their trading strategy

· Currency: Currency

Scale: 200

· Inverse: false

MA: false

· Period: 14

· Ma Only: false

· Direction Period: Fast (3-20) Medium (21-40) Slow (41-60) Recommend 30

Note:

Because the correlations work in real time, the history of the 28 currency pairs must be loaded for viewing.


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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Indicators
Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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Golden Monk Pro
Juan Chacon
Experts
Golden Monk Pro       is the combination of indicators such as Bollinger Bands, Moving Averages, Rsi, Momentum and Angles that together seek price direction through impulses in areas of important divergence. Matrix Golden Monk Pro   encapsulates many tools and resources in a 5*4 matrix to improve the level of success in each entry with a maximum of 4 simultaneous operations, optimizing capital management, this matrix can be displayed on the left side of your screen. Recommendations: Currency Pa
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