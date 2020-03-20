----------OVERVIEW---------

BORASO RISK CONTROLLER is an useful tool to record the equity gains and drawdown that your account reaches, so that you can adjust the level of power of investment.

It is important if you trust a trader and you subscribe to a signal confident in never overcome a certain drawdown, saving big part of your capital if the bad day arrives.

Please note that signal trades can be reopened after the "safety exit" but you can decide to stop the autocopying with a better protection.





When you attach BORASO RISK CONTROLLER to a M5 graph at your choice, it will record the equity level percentage of balance every 5 minutes, and all data can be found into your Log folder, in order of date. Equity level percentage is how much, in %, the equity is different from the balance. If there is 1 trade earning 20 usd and your balance is 1000 usd, your equity is 1020, meaning +2% equity level. Opposite if 1 trade is losing 20 usd floating. In that case, equity is 980 or -2% .

Furthermore, it has also an automatic exit from position in case of a certain % of negative balance is reached on the strategy .





----------PARAMETERS---------

Magic : Set a magic number. Default is 102.

: Set a magic number. Default is 102. SafetyExit : if set to 0.5 , your opened positions will be closed automatically in case equity suffers a drawdown equal or worse than -50% of the capital. To set it correctly you should make this calculation : Drawdown 25% = ((100-25 ) : 100) = 0.75 . Ok , so 0.75 closes positions if drawdown = equal or worse than -25% of capital.