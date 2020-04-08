SFT Market Line

The indicator automatically adjusts itself to any trading instrument and determines basic market conditions, such as:

Flet, Trend, Overbought and Oversold

Works on all timeframes, all currency pairs, metals and cryptov currencies

Can be used when working with binary options

Distinctive features

  • It's not redrawn;
  • Fast filtering of basic market conditions;
  • Easy and clear settings;
  • Works on all timeframes and all symbols;
  • Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and crypt currencies (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.);
  • Suitable for manual trading and for developing Expert Advisors;
For more accurate inputs and additional signal confirmation can be used in conjunction with other indicators.

Indicator settings

  • Market Line Period - indicator calculation period;
  • Chart Depth - depth of indicator displaying in the chart;
  • Levels color - color of indicator levels;

Trading Recommendations

  • Market Flat - Market Line is between levels -10 and 10, the histogram is colored in silver - you can trade within the channel, opening positions from borders to the middle of the channel;
  • Up Trend Market - Market Line is between levels 10 and 20, the histogram is blue - you can trade in the trend by opening Buy or Call (for options) positions;
  • Down Trend Market - Market Line is between levels 10 and 20, the histogram is red - you can trade in a trend by opening Sell or Put positions (for options);
  • Overbought market - Market Line is above level 20, histogram is green - you can trade on rollback by opening Sell or Put positions (for options);
  • Oversold Market - Market Line is below -20, histogram is colored purple - you can trade on rollback by opening Buy or Call positions (for options);
  • The direction of the trade must match the direction of the trend on the older timeframe.
  • Well-proven in collaboration with the free SFT Bullet Arrow indicator
There are other options, in the process of trading you can develop the most convenient tactics for you.

For more information and a more detailed overview of trading methods, see here:


We wish you stable and profitable trading.

Thank you for using our software.

If you liked it, do a good thing and share the link with your friends.

In order not to miss the release of new useful trading programs - add to your friends: SURE FOREX TRADING.



