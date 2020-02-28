Invisible Bid Manager


INVISIBLE BID MANAGER - invisible positions for my broker.
Entry for bid price into trading positions.
If you have a floating spread, you won't miss a deal.


Trade open, after reaching bid price. 
Suitable for floating spread, opening long position does not wait for ask price, but store entered at bid price.


SETUP


BuyLots  - volume Buy trade in lots

BuyOpenPrice -  opening price Buy trade

BuySLPrice - StopLoss Buy Buy Price

BuyPTPrice - Profit Target Buy Buy Price


SellLots -  volume  Sell trade in lots

SellOpenPrice - opening price Sell trade

SellSLPrice - StopLoss Price Sell Shop

SellPTPrice - Profit Target Price Sell Sell


Slippage -  allowed point deviation from the price when opening or closing a store
DivPTpips - close half of the volume after reaching point gain
SLBEpips - move the SL to the opening price after achieving a point profit
TrSLpips - to move SL at a distance after price has been achieved

TextColor - color of informational text
SLColor - Color StopLoss Lines
PTColor - Color ProfitTarget lines
OpenColor - line color at opening price
TextTop - position of infotext from the top edge

Magic any identification number

comment comment text


Invisible does not enter waiting orders, StopLosses or ProfitTargets into the trading platform and they are not sent to your broker. Your broker therefore does not see these instructions and therefore does not implement them.

This function is taken over by this robot, who is the only one with you who knows your intention and is patiently waiting to reach the specified levels.

Then the shop itself opens or closes. Since you may want to move StopLoss, its current position is displayed as a horizontal line and in infotext.


If you do not want to use a function (TrSL, SLBE, DivPT), set it to 0.

If you do not want to use the Buy or Sell command, set OpenPrice to 0.


When the robot is started, the Open, SL and PT values are checked for correctness and you will be informed if they are not entered correctly. It checks whether BuySL is less than BuyOpen and BuyPT is greater than BuyOpen. At Sell, the reverse.

However, it is allowed to enter SL or PT at 0 = not used.


