Shot Signal
- Indicators
- Yaroslav Varankin
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Trend Reversal Indicator
This indicator works effectively in the early stages of a trend, helping to identify trend reversals.
Trading Recommendations:
- The signal is generated on the current candle.
- It is recommended to enter the trade on the next candle.
- The target profit is 20-30 pips.
- There are three stop-loss options:
- Exit the trade upon receiving an opposite signal.
- Place the stop-loss directly behind the signal.
- Set the stop-loss at the nearest high or low.
- It is advisable to avoid trading during major news releases.