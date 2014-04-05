Shot Signal

Trend Reversal Indicator

This indicator works effectively in the early stages of a trend, helping to identify trend reversals.

Trading Recommendations:

  • The signal is generated on the current candle.
  • It is recommended to enter the trade on the next candle.
  • The target profit is 20-30 pips.
  • There are three stop-loss options:
    1. Exit the trade upon receiving an opposite signal.
    2. Place the stop-loss directly behind the signal.
    3. Set the stop-loss at the nearest high or low.
  • It is advisable to avoid trading during major news releases.
