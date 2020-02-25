Boom Reversal

1

ABOUT THE INDICATOR

the indicator identify early trend reversal

it can be use by any type of trader; scalper, day trader, swing trader

it works for all timeframe

IT SEND NOTIFICATION DOWN TO YOUR MOBILE PHONE


HOW TO USE ?

take trade when the BLUE OR RED BOOM REVERSAL INDICATOR PAINTS


MY STRATEGY

FOR SCALPER

BUY: look for Blue boom reversal indicator on 15Mins or 30Mins Timeframe and return to 1Mins timeframe, take trades when the Blue boom reversal indicator paints

SELL: look for RED boom reversal indicator on 15Mins or 30Mins Timeframe and return to 1Mins timeframe, take trades when the Red boom reversal indicator paints


FOR DAY TRADER

BUY: look for Blue boom reversal indicator on 1H Timeframe and return to 5Mins OR 15Mins timeframe, take trades when the Blue boom reversal indicator paints

SELL: look for RED boom reversal indicator on 1H Timeframe and return to 5Mins OR 15Mins timeframe, take trades when the Red boom reversal indicator paints


FOR SWING TRADER

BUY: look for Blue boom reversal indicator on 1D Timeframe and return to 1H OR 4H timeframe, take trades when the Blue boom reversal indicator paints

SELL: look for RED boom reversal indicator on 1D Timeframe and return to 1H OR 4H timeframe, take trades when the Red boom reversal indicator paints


*****NOTE: for test with higher time frame and pick a the date a reversal indicator print, write it down then run another test with that date with smaller time frame

This indicator works if you follow the rules


******PLEASE REVIEW THIS INDICATOR TO MAKE NECESSARY ADJUSTMENT*****

jabautista
jabautista 2022.07.23 21:05 
 

Indicator does not have alerts. No response from author.

