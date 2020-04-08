Exactly SR Levels
- Indicators
- Jan Kupilik
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
I developed a special algorithm indicator
Indicator EXACTLY-SR-LEVELS looks for confluence of at least two combination algorithm levels (day+week,day+mont,day+year, week+month, week+year,month+year)
LEVELS ARE NOT REDRAWN
IF THE NEW HIGH / LOW INDICATOR IS CALCULATING NEW LEVELY AND DRAWS IN THE GRAPH
On a new low/high day - the S/R day is recalculed.
On a new low/high week - the S/R week is a recalculed
On a new low/high month - the S/R month is a recalculed
On a new low/high year - the S/R year is recalculed
Levels are valid until they are visible in the chart.
levels are shown only in current day
You must insert the indicator twice.
New low mode settings - NewLow
New high mode setting - NewHigh
OR INSIGHT MY TEMPLATE
Each level has its own label.
After moving the cursor to the level they displayed and how compliance is.
D+W (daily level + weekly level)
W+M (weekly level + monthly level)
Y+M (monthly level + year level)
M+D (monthly level + daily level)
the highest cost TF is in confluence, the level is stronger.
You can set combinations for a stronger SR, I recommend Daily - falce. (indicator looks combination W+M,W+Y, M+Y)