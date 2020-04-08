I developed a special algorithm indicator







Indicator EXACTLY-SR-LEVELS looks for confluence of at least two combination algorithm levels (day+week,day+mont,day+year, week+month, week+year,month+year)





LEVELS ARE NOT REDRAWN

IF THE NEW HIGH / LOW INDICATOR IS CALCULATING NEW LEVELY AND DRAWS IN THE GRAPH





On a new low/high day - the S/R day is recalculed.

On a new low/high week - the S/R week is a recalculed

On a new low/high month - the S/R month is a recalculed

On a new low/high year - the S/R year is recalculed





Levels are valid until they are visible in the chart.

levels are shown only in current day





You must insert the indicator twice.

New low mode settings - NewLow

New high mode setting - NewHigh

OR INSIGHT MY TEMPLATE





Each level has its own label.

After moving the cursor to the level they displayed and how compliance is.

D+W (daily level + weekly level)

W+M (weekly level + monthly level)

Y+M (monthly level + year level)

M+D (monthly level + daily level)

the highest cost TF is in confluence, the level is stronger.





You can set combinations for a stronger SR, I recommend Daily - falce. (indicator looks combination W+M,W+Y, M+Y)





Simple trading according to the EXACTLY-SR-LEVELS Indicator

Market reactions are often accurate.

Trading in high RRR 1: 3 and more

