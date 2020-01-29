Level High Low Pro
- Indicators
- Yaroslav Varankin
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Level high low Pro.
the indicator is based on the trading system developed by forex trading experts; this indicator is based entirely on it.
it perfectly determines the highs and lows of the price
great for picking strategies
also knows how to work and trend
works great on binary options for binocular ...
Options worth making a deal for 1-3 candles.
its advantages:
You can choose absolutely any tool.
no need to heap a lively chart with various indicators that contradict each other, or build a structure ...
Of the shortcomings is that he redraws.
