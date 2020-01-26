GOAT Price Movers

4

🔥 Imagine that indicators can move the price/market! 

This indicator use for predict price movement!

  • Using special algorithm for predicting the next price movement!
  • This indicator can be used in any timeframes and any symbols!
  • You can use it for binary option signals too!
  • No settings and parameters needed for this special indicator! Just drag and drop for your indicator banks!
  • Just simply add this indicator to chart and wait for the GOAT comes to your chart with alert!
  • EASY INSTALL AND EASY SETTINGS
  • AND IT'S NO REPAINT!

Add it to your cart and it will changes the way you trade.

Simple strategy with this indicator:

  1. Add Exponential Moving Average 200 (EMA 200) to your chart.
  2. Wait for GOAT comes to your chart.
  3. BUY only when GREEN GOAT ABOVE EMA 200 line.
  4. SELL only when RED GOAT BELOW EMA 200 line.
Are you a developer? Want an automated money machine?
Just get the indicator buffer for using this indicator to your robot and expert advisor for automated money machine!
Buffer "0" for buy signal and buffer "1" for sell signal.

Looking for MT5 version? Checkout this link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/45808

Reviews 5
LaurentDavid
44
LaurentDavid 2020.02.19 14:41 
 

So far really good Indicator !!

Filter:
Aravind Kolanupaka
9789
Aravind Kolanupaka 2021.10.23 12:17 
 

Good, but need to filter some signals

LaurentDavid
44
LaurentDavid 2020.02.19 14:41 
 

So far really good Indicator !!

Nurul Intan Jauhari
36
Alexius Agrata
42
Reply to review