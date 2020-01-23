Objects Saver
- Roman Salivon
- Version: 1.0
The script is created to save all graphic objects to a file, restore them from a file and delete all objects on the chart. Data is saved in the .csv file in the client terminal folder in the MQL4\files subfolder. If you do not specify a file name when saving or restoring objects, then the name of the current trading instrument, for example, EURUSD or USDJPY, will be used as it. To use a script, just drag and drop it onto the chart.