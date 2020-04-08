MovingAverages

This indicator is produced from the value of two different moving averages calculated with a special formula and the moving average of this value.

* This is not just an crossover of two moving averages.

You can use this indicator on all time frames, but it is useful for M5 time frame with default parameters.

Silver colored line shows the trend; if it is crossing up to zero line trend probably starting at the up direction. You can use crossover silver and red lines to the opposite direction of your positions as an exit position signal.