Multiple 15 Indicator Matrix with

Indicator principle:

Display all cycle trends of 15 indicators in one chart

Oscillation indicator shows the current value of each cycle at the same time

(RSI, CCI, STOCHI, W% R, DEM, ADX, RVI, IKH, SAR, OSAM, MACD, moving average, moving average crossing)

RSI (Relative Strength Index)

Trend level above red below green

CCI (Commodity Channel Index)

Trend level above red below green

STOCH (Stochastic Oscillator)

Gold fork red death fork green

W% R (WilliamsPercent Range)

Trend level above red below green

DEM (Demarker)

Trend level above red below green

ADX (Average Directional Index)

+ DI line on red-DI line on green

RVI (Relative Vigor Index)

Trend level above red below green

IKH (Ichimoku Kiko Hyo)

K-line above and below the red clouds and green

SAR (Parabolic SAR)

K line above red below green

OSMA (Moving Average of Oscillator)

Cylinder above the red axis below the green

MACD (Moving Average Convergence)

Cylinder above the red axis below the green

Moving average 1

The K line is above the moving average and green below

Moving average 2

The K line is above the moving average and green below

Moving average 3

The K line is above the moving average and green below

Moving Average Cross

Moving average gold fork red moving average dead fork green