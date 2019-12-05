Support and Resistance breakout signals

3.67
This is a full-fledged Price Action trading system based on the searching for entry points at the moment when the price breaks the trend lines.
The indicator finds and draws the lines of support, resistance and horizontal levels. When the price crosses these lines, the indicator gives signal Alert and sends a Push notification.
You can also draw your own lines, and the indicator will also work with them and give signal Alerts and Push notifications about price crossing all your lines.
Your own lines remain your color. The indicator lines are colored in the indicator colors.


The advantage of this indicator of support and resistance lines over others is the ability to fine-tune search the parameters of fnding this lines.
You can configure settings:

1) Points on Line. The minimum number of points of highs or lows, lined up in one line - to find resistance and support.
For example, you want the inidcator to find lines formed by 3 points on one line, then there will be many such signals, but not all of them will be worth attention. Or you can use a more rigorous searching for lines consisting of 4 or 5 points on one line, then it will be few such signals, but they will be much more reliable.

2) Fractality. The fractality of extremums (highs and lows) is a parameter that determines how many candles on the left and right should be lower the maximum, and how many candles on the left and right should be higher the minimum.
In other words, it is also the minimum distance between extremums, wich forming lines of resistance and supports.

3) Deviation from Line. This is the allowed number of price points of one of the points from the line.


As with any indicator, all signals should be considered as a recommendation, and the decision on the transaction you should to do by yourself. With your correctly set up of the indicator and with understanding trends and their reversal, this indicator will qualitatively improve the searching for price reversal points, and most importantly, will save you every day for a many hours of time, spending for you to search for trends, drawing lines, and it will constantly monitoring and informing you in time about the breakout point of the trend line.

For testing, it is better to use the method of "all ticks", so you will see the full operation of the indicator with all the arrows, because when it testing with the "open prices" method, the arrows are not drawn in all times (because of the feature of the method of determining price crossing the lines).

I recommend using trend lines, formered by 4 candles-extremums or more (Points on Line). A Deviation from the Line is better to be proportional to the spread on the traded instrument (and remember that 5 points in the four-digit price = 50 points in the five-digit price). In the settings preferably the principle: better a few high-quality signals, than a lot of low-quality.

I wrote this indicator to save many hours of daily work on viewing and plotting charts. And I have freed up a lot of time, now I come to the notebook only when I hear a signal - look and make a decision to enter into a deal or not. Wish you all successful trading!


Reviews 6
Leroy Pastran
481
Leroy Pastran 2021.09.02 07:52 
 

Indicator is working great so far. Support is excellent.

Mr James Lennon
416
Mr James Lennon 2021.01.30 00:24 
 

I found this indicator works perfectly in live trading. Saves a ton of time

More from author
High and Low of Day and Week
Boris Mayorov
3.67 (3)
Indicators
The indicator places levels on the chart: day and week high, day and week low. When the price crosses the high's level upwards or the low's level downwards, the indicator beeps and send a notification (Alert and Push-notification on mobile phone ) indicating a direction and an instrument by which crossing has occurred, and also draws arrows. Visual parameters: Day_Width   - daily level width. Days_Alerts - enabling Alerts. Days_Arrows   - enabling drawing arrows. Day_High   - color of daily high
Divergence of Correlation
Boris Mayorov
Indicators
This is an indicator of trading instruments' correlation. It shows the difference of price values of two symbols. The increase in price divergence and the reduction of price divergence can be seen as signals to transactions. The indicator can be used for hedge strategies. The indicator sends Alerts and Push-notifications to the mobile app about the crossing of the moving averages of Envelopes. The indicator has a simple setup. You need to put him in the window of the traded instrument and choose
