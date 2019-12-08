DYJ MarketForces

This EA filters transactions based on daily and monthly chart analysis over the past multiple periods

This EA will detect the level and the movement of the BARS that is high possibility trend will continue.

The Expert Advisor also features money management, traditional SL, TP and trailing stop.

EA uses the reduced investment scheme.

The fixed stop loss and take profit are always set for each trade.

Only one order is used for trading each instrument, which ensures maximum safety of trading.

Parameters

Pairs ="EURUSD,USDJPY" -- comma-separated list of symbols to be traded. If empty, the current MARKET WATCH symbols will be used.

InpTakeProfit = 50

InpStopLoss = 200

InpTraildelta = 10

InpMaxSymbolOrders = 1 -- The maximum number of orders allowed per currency pair

InpAutoLotLevel = Second -- 1,Not 2,Forst 3, Second

InpLot = 0.05 -- if InpAutoLotLevel=Not

InpGlobalLotsExponent = 0.1 -- Global Lots Exponent. if InpAutoLotLevel=Forst or Second

InpLossLotsExponent = 1.3 -- Loss Lots Exponent

InpAutoTradeTime = true

Setting up automatic trading time list for base currency

NZD_StartHour = HR_3

NZD_EndHour = HR_7

AUD_StartHour = HR_5

AUD_EndHour = HR_8

GBP_StartHour = HR_13

GBP_EndHour = HR_14

= HR_14 EUR_StartHour = HR_18

EUR_EndHour = HR_23

USD_StartHour = HR_18

USD_EndHour = HR_23

XAU_StartHour = HR_18

XAU_EndHour = HR_23

= HR_23 XAG_StartHour = HR_18

XAG_EndHour = HR_23

CAD_StartHour = HR_16

CAD_EndHour = HR_17

= HR_17 CHF_StartHour = HR_11

CHF_EndHour = HR_12

Manual Setting of all Currency Trading Time

InpStartTradeTime = HR_18

InpEndTradeTime = HR_23

Note



Please download the latest version of setting file in the comment bar.



