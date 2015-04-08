LT News Trade

News Trade is a semi-automatic EA that uses the two pending orders strategy, one above and one below the price, with a predefined distance between them.

Both follow the price untill the news moment, where they stop moving. After the price hit one of them the other is automatically canceled.

The trailing stop and step are applied and may also have the automatic partial closing.

This EA is perfect for trading high impact news like Payroll, for example.

You can test it on Strategy Tester with no problem.

It works very simple: you set the news time and how many minutes before the pending orders will be created. After that you will see on chart two vertical lines, one will indicate the moment the orders will be created and the other the news time. You can move these lines horizontally to change the time.

I posted only one screenshot because the tool is simple, you will master it very easily. If you buy it you get up to 100 activations (you can use it on100 different accounts)!

WARNING: when running the EA change the first option from "MQL5 Test" to "Live account". This option is for EA to pass the bureaucratic MQL5 market test.

Any question or suggestion please contact us.

Enjoy it!