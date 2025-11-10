Finzen Swim Reversal System

REVERSAL FINZEN LEVELS

More than a regular indicator is a complete system with Entry levels, Stoploss, AND TakeProfits Levels.

NOTE: Can be used to get more INTRADAY TRADING in H4 charts and (10080 Periods) on indicator SETUP but the real accuracy and high is on SWIM MODE

SWIM MODE LEVELS WILL UPDATE EVERY MONTH





INSTRUCTIONS:

1) Wait PRICE arrive to Avarice or Greed Reversal ZONES the main idea is to diversify LOTS in different POSITIONS we will BUY OR SELL a TRADING ZONE. so you will have many entries.

2) you can use Your trading LOT SIZE calulator to the STOP TRADING LEVELS to calulate right lots Never exceed More than 5% on Every SIngle trade keep margin levels safe.

3) IF is a STRONG TREND the price is strong can be Reach THE last GREED LEVEL and REVERSE to Take Profits.

4) We have 3 TAKE PROFITS I suggest when price REACH First one take partial profits and break even.





INDICATOR INPUTS:

FiboColour: Here can change Color of Horizontal Lines OR LEVELS .

Here can change Color of Horizontal Lines OR LEVELS . FiboLine: Here can change Color of vertical Line.

Here can change Color of vertical Line. _PeriodNote: Here you don do it nothing only show you wich periods are available to SETUP.

Here you don do it nothing only show you wich periods are available to SETUP. timeframe: Here you must setup the timeframe in Periods Number I strongly Recommend 43200 for SWIM trading and 10080 for INTRADAY.

NOTES: This system can be combine with any other indicator that show you OVERBOUGHT and OVERSOLD AREAS to get more confluence EXAMPLE a REGULAT TDI ,STOCH, RSI ETC.