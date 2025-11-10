Finzen Swim Reversal System
- Indicators
- William Manotas
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 10 November 2025
- Activations: 10
REVERSAL FINZEN LEVELS
More than a regular indicator is a complete system with Entry levels, Stoploss, AND TakeProfits Levels.
- This System indicator is Based on Our Private Strategy that has been using During A while with our Private FUNDS, this indicator can be used in stocks, FOREX CFD but mainly use with amazing results in FOREX Markets.
- This indicator will detect in some specific levels when market reversal so you try to sell when market is OVERBOUGHT and Sell when market is OVERSOLD with High accuracy The perfect timing for this indicator is D1 chart with TIMEFRAME periods on (43200 periods) on indicator SETUP, so this will be SWIM TRADING you can get 2 or 3 entry in same week with 34 FOREX PAIR usually we use on Major and minor pairs and try to dont use on EXOTIC Pairs .
NOTE: Can be used to get more INTRADAY TRADING in H4 charts and (10080 Periods) on indicator SETUP but the real accuracy and high is on SWIM MODE
SWIM MODE LEVELS WILL UPDATE EVERY MONTH
INSTRUCTIONS:
1) Wait PRICE arrive to Avarice or Greed Reversal ZONES the main idea is to diversify LOTS in different POSITIONS we will BUY OR SELL a TRADING ZONE. so you will have many entries.
2) you can use Your trading LOT SIZE calulator to the STOP TRADING LEVELS to calulate right lots Never exceed More than 5% on Every SIngle trade keep margin levels safe.
3) IF is a STRONG TREND the price is strong can be Reach THE last GREED LEVEL and REVERSE to Take Profits.
4) We have 3 TAKE PROFITS I suggest when price REACH First one take partial profits and break even.
INDICATOR INPUTS:
- FiboColour: Here can change Color of Horizontal Lines OR LEVELS .
- FiboLine: Here can change Color of vertical Line.
- _PeriodNote: Here you don do it nothing only show you wich periods are available to SETUP.
- timeframe: Here you must setup the timeframe in Periods Number I strongly Recommend 43200 for SWIM trading and 10080 for INTRADAY.