Revers Point
- Indicators
- Vitalii Zakharuk
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This indicator determines the short-term and long-term trend. The analysis is based on the selected timeframe. Indicator shows the points of opening deals for sale or purchase, and also indicates the direction of the trend at:
- Short term
- Long term
This indicator not only signals an immediate purchase or sale. It indicates short term and long term trend. The indicator allows you to examine in more detail the real and historical market trends!