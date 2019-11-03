Mega Profit Bochkarev MT4

This forex robot is a unique, authoring development! WHEN TESTING IN THE TESTER, TRANSACTIONS ARE FORCED CLOSED AT THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD - EXACTLY DUE TO THIS DAMAGE. REALLY DAMAGES ARE NOT AND CAN'T BE! IN THIS ADVISOR DEFAULT SETTINGS FOR COUPLE ONLY - AUD U SD All bugs fixed and profitability improved. Added default settings for a couple of euro usd



- TIME FRAME ONLY H1 For each currency pair needs its own setting. Each currency pair to be optimized separately. no one setting for all the pairs

1. it can work with any leverage and spread, however, the higher the leverage and the lower the spread, the higher its profitability. It is advisable to use leverage from 1 to 500 and higher. This robot is maximally protected from subsidence, thanks to the author's secret technology.

- TIME FRAME ONLY H1 For each currency pair needs its own setting. Each currency pair to be optimized separately. no one setting for all the pairs

2. It has a reliable, authorial, unique search system for accurate signals to enter the market. Many of the most accurate indicators are built into it.





3. He has a reliable, unique deposit protection against unexpected changes in the market.

- TIME FRAME ONLY H1





4. High profitability even from 1 currency pair. Accordingly, if you put 4 currency pairs. then income is projected 4 times higher!!

- TIME FRAME ONLY H1 For each currency pair needs its own setting. Each currency pair to be optimized separately. no one setting for all the pairs



5. And most importantly - it has a lot of settings - and therefore it can always be independently optimized for any situation on the market. This advisor for life with

you!

- TIME FRAME ONLY H1

Wishes:





- despite his unpretentiousness. it is desirable, of course, to choose an ECN, NDD account, an account with 0 indentation and the lower the spread, the better



