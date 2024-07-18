Fibo Levels Custom

Description 

Fibo Levels Custom is a color multicurrency/multi-symbol indicator that automatically plots Fibonacci levels on the Market Mood Oscillator in a separate window below the chart of the main financial instrument.

It can be used with any broker, regardless of the name of a financial instrument used because the symbol name must be entered manually as an input parameter. If you enter a non-existent or invalid name of a financial instrument, you will receive an error message saying that the specified financial instrument is unknown (does not exist). 

Rising and falling lines of the indicators can be colored.

The indicator calculates and plots Fibonacci levels over a certain interval of user-specified bars.

The user can display Fibonacci levels of the bullish and bearish trends in different colors.

Furthermore, the indicator can be set to display the time remaining until the completion of the current bar in <d:h:m:s format, as well as Fibonacci retracements, where:

  • < - an indication of the current bar.
  • d - days.
  • h - hours.
  • m - minutes.
  • s - seconds. 

 

Purpose

The indicator can serve as a tool for visualization of market trend prediction with a high degree of probability.

Any calculated indicator can be used for manual or automated trading as part of an Expert Advisor. For automated trading, use the indicator buffer of double type: 

  1. Main line of the indicator - buffer 4.
  2. Rising line of the indicator - buffer 0, must not be equal to EMPTY_VALUE.
  3. Falling line of the indicator - buffer 1, must not be equal to EMPTY_VALUE.
  4. Fibonacci retracement of the bullish trend - buffer 2, must not be equal to -1.
  5. Fibonacci retracement of the bearish trend - buffer 3, must not be equal to -1.


Input Parameters

  1. Currency_Name - name of the financial instrument.
  2. Ind_Period - indicator calculation period.
  3. Fibo_Bars_Number - number of bars for calculation of Fibonacci levels (recommended value is 240).
  4. Show_Time - permission to display the time remaining until the completion of the current bar.
  5. Show_Percen - permission to display the current Fibonacci retracement.
  6. Fibo_Bulls - color of Fibonacci levels in the bullish environment.
  7. Fibo_Bears - color of Fibonacci levels in the bearish environment.
  8. Fibo_Style - color of the auxiliary line.
  9. Time_Info - color of the displayed information.
  10. Value_Line_Color - line color of the current indicator value.


Recommendations

Before using the indicator, please update historical data of financial instruments for all the required time frames.

If number of bars in history of chosen symbol is less than or equal to Ind_Period the indicator will be inactive. Please update the history!   

It is further advisable to use the indicator as shown in the screenshots below.

