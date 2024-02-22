Signal lots multiplier
- Utilities
- Jianyue Jin
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 22 February 2024
- Activations: 5
This EA offers following features to automatically increase the volume of the lot received from your signal:
- you can manually set the multiplier using the "multiplier" parameter;
- Risk control is implemented. You can set the maximum lots-to-account balance ratio using the "ratio" parameter;
- The "stop loss" an "take profil" levels are synchronized from the corresponding signal tickets;
- One-to-one replication. Each signal ticket corresponds to a copied ticket;
For MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115127
Notes:
- Please make sure to input the correct "signalName" parameter. For instance, if the signal name is "Test EA 01", you can input the signalName parameter in any of the following formats:
- Test EA 01
- Test EA
- EA
- Test
But I would recommend inputting the complete signal name to avoid any potential conflicts with other ticket comments. This will help enasure that the signal ticket is copied correctly and minimize the changes of any mistakes.
2. The EA will generate daily expert logs. Typically, these logs are very small, for example, less than 10 kilobytes per day. It is recommended to manually remove these logs regularly to prevent excessive disk usage.
3. Please only enable EA in one trading terminal. For example, you have multiple trading terminals in your MT4, including EUR/USD, CHF/EUR, JPY/USD.... You just need to enable EA in one of your trading terminal, for example, EUR/USD. EA will replicate all other trading pairs as well.
Parameters:
signalName - the name of your signal to be replicated
Multiplier - this parameter defines the multiplication factor for signal order
Ratio - this parameter will limit the maximum order size. For example, Ratio=6 and the account balance is 80000, then the maximun order size is 4.8 (6*80000/100000)