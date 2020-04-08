High and Low

The indicator marks bars with a simple trend definition“ each subsequent high above/below the previous one and each subsequent low above/below the previous one ”.

Charles Dow

 

Formula: 

Max – The current maximum

Min – The current   minimum

MaxK – Maximum per period

MinK – Minimum per period

 

Min>MinK & Max>=MaxK – Symbol on top

Max<MaxK & Min<=MinK – The symbol on the bottom


Input parameter:

Number of bars in the calculated history

Period for current timeframe

The distance to the symbol

Select the symbol from the top 33-255

Select the symbol from the bottom 33-255


Comments and questions please send a personal message or mail koles170375@mail.ru

More from author
