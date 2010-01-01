IronLogic
- Experts
- Ivan Simonika
- Version: 1.1
We present you a very reliable expert system. The expert system is based on the AC indicator. This indicator generates very reliable signals!
The AC indicator measures the speed of the market’s driving force by subtracting the slow moving average from the fast and then subtracting the fast moving average from this difference. This indicator, despite the present averaging model, can be classified as leading, since it measures precisely the driving force, which first slows down and then changes direction before the price reversal. In the trading terminal, the AC indicator is usually displayed in a new area from the bottom of the price graph in the form of a histogram crossing the middle zero line.
An expert system works with any forex pair. Designed for intraday trading. Different combinations of signal generation according to the indicator are used.
The default settings for hedging accounts! All settings must be optimized!
Approach to work:
Optimization is done every week on real ticks on the minute chart. Optimization by "Custom Max", the expert has a built-in progressive optimization sorting function.
Parameter ranges for optimization:
- StopLoss - 3/1/50
- TakeProfit - 3/1/150
- SignalBar - 1/1/10
- Inversion - false / true
- TypeSygnal - 0/1/2
Options:
- Money_Management - the risk with which we enter the market is set as a percentage of losses from the total deposit. The lot is determined with respect to stop loss and allowable losses when a stop loss is reached.
- StopLoss - stop loss.
- TakeProfit - Take Profit.
- SignalBar - which bar to consider the signal.
- TypeSygnal - type of response algorithm to the indicator signal.