We present you a very reliable expert system. The expert system is based on the AC indicator. This indicator generates very reliable signals!





The AC indicator measures the speed of the market’s driving force by subtracting the slow moving average from the fast and then subtracting the fast moving average from this difference. This indicator, despite the present averaging model, can be classified as leading, since it measures precisely the driving force, which first slows down and then changes direction before the price reversal. In the trading terminal, the AC indicator is usually displayed in a new area from the bottom of the price graph in the form of a histogram crossing the middle zero line.





An expert system works with any forex pair. Designed for intraday trading. Different combinations of signal generation according to the indicator are used. The default settings for hedging accounts! All settings must be optimized!

Approach to work:

Optimization is done every week on real ticks on the minute chart. Optimization by "Custom Max", the expert has a built-in progressive optimization sorting function.





Parameter ranges for optimization:

StopLoss - 3/1/50

TakeProfit - 3/1/150

SignalBar - 1/1/10

Inversion - false / true

TypeSygnal - 0/1/2

Options: