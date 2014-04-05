Explosions
- Indicators
- Ivan Simonika
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Using this indicator, you can anticipate the future price behavior of a certain number of bars. The indicator draws a line showing simulated future price values. You can use this information both for entering / exiting the market. So for the installation / correction of stops accompanying the position.
The indicator has several parameters.
- HistoricBars - The number of historical bars to analyze.
- FutureBars - The number of bars to predict the price.
- Prediction - prediction depth coefficient.