KT Bollinger Bands Trader MT5
- Experts
- KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 25 October 2024
- Activations: 10
KT Bollinger Bands Trader is a 100% automated expert advisor that's incorporated a mean reversion trading strategy using the Bollinger bands during the period of low volatility. Price often reacts at the upper or lower line of Bollinger bands, but a reversal not always occurs. However, there is more chance of price reversal during the time of low volatility.
Entries
- A buy trade is activated when price correctly aligns below the bottom line of Bollinger bands.
- A sell trade is activated when price correctly aligns above the upper line of Bollinger bands.
Exits
- It closes the active trades at the end of the period of low volatility.
- Exits at stop loss or take profit.
It offers a popular Bollinger bands strategy with a lot of advancements and ability to fine-tune the strategy using the inbuilt filters like trend filter, volatility filter, Vortex, MMI, and Day filter.
Input Parameters
- ----- Configure Strategy Settings -----
- Bollinger bands Period, Bands shift, Bands deviation
- Start Hour
- End Hour
- GMT offset
- ----- Configure Trade Settings -----
- Lot Size Method : Fixed Lot Size | Auto Lot Size
- Risk Per Trade : Risk percentage per trade.
- ----- Choose Exit Settings -----
- Stoploss Method: no stoploss | volatility | in pips
- Take Profit Method: no take profit | volatility | in pips
- SL Trailing Method: no SL trailing | volatility | in pips
- ----- Set the Filters -----
- Trend Filter: true|false
- Volatility Filter: true|false
- Vortex Filter true|false
- MMI Filter: true|false
- ----- Configure the Day Filter -----
- Trade on Monday: true | false
- Trade on Tuesday: true | false
- Trade on Wednesday: true | false
- Trade on Thursday: true | false
- Trade on Friday: true | false
- ----- Miscellaneous Settings -----
- Max Loss Protection : true|false
- Logging : true | false (EA logs all its operation in the journal tab)