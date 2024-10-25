KT Bollinger Bands Trader MT5

KT Bollinger Bands Trader is a 100% automated expert advisor that's incorporated a mean reversion trading strategy using the Bollinger bands during the period of low volatility. Price often reacts at the upper or lower line of Bollinger bands, but a reversal not always occurs. However, there is more chance of price reversal during the time of low volatility.


Entries

  • A buy trade is activated when price correctly aligns below the bottom line of Bollinger bands.
  • A sell trade is activated when price correctly aligns above the upper line of Bollinger bands.

Exits

  • It closes the active trades at the end of the period of low volatility.
  • Exits at stop loss or take profit.

It offers a popular Bollinger bands strategy with a lot of advancements and ability to fine-tune the strategy using the inbuilt filters like trend filter, volatility filter, Vortex, MMI, and Day filter.


Input Parameters

  • ----- Configure Strategy Settings -----
  • Bollinger bands Period, Bands shift, Bands deviation
  • Start Hour
  • End Hour
  • GMT offset

  • ----- Configure Trade Settings -----
  • Lot Size Method : Fixed Lot Size | Auto Lot Size
  • Risk Per Trade : Risk percentage per trade.

  • ----- Choose Exit Settings -----
  • Stoploss Method: no stoploss | volatility | in pips
  • Take Profit Method: no take profit | volatility | in pips
  • SL Trailing Method: no SL trailing | volatility | in pips

  • ----- Set the Filters -----
  • Trend Filter: true|false
  • Volatility Filter: true|false
  • Vortex Filter  true|false
  • MMI Filter: true|false

  • ----- Configure the Day Filter -----
  • Trade on Monday: true | false
  • Trade on Tuesday: true | false
  • Trade on Wednesday: true | false
  • Trade on Thursday: true | false
  • Trade on Friday: true | false

  • ----- Miscellaneous Settings -----
  • Max Loss Protection : true|false
  • Logging : true | false (EA logs all its operation in the journal tab)

