Two Currency Pairs Correlation
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 2.5
- Updated: 5 July 2023
- Activations: 5
This indicator is developed to show the average movement of any 2 correlated currency pairs of the same TF.
The crossing of 2 lines (in case with "EURUSD" (blue line) and "USDCHF" (yellow line)) is signaling about ascending or descending trend.
Input parameters:
- symbol1 = EURUSD
- MAPeriod1 = 13
- MAMethod1 = 0. Possible values: MODE_SMA = 0, MODE_EMA = 1, MODE_SMMA = 2, MODE_LWMA = 3.
- MAPrice1 = 1. Possible values: PRICE_CLOSE = 0, PRICE_OPEN = 1, PRICE_HIGH = 2, PRICE_LOW = 3, PRICE_MEDIAN = 4, PRICE_TYPICAL = 5, PRICE_WEIGHTED = 6.
- MaAvg1 = 5. Smoothing Period.
- MaMet1 = 0. Smoothing Method: MODE_SMA = 0, MODE_EMA = 1, MODE_SMMA = 2, MODE_LWMA=3.
