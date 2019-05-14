Scalpises Assistant

5
Scalpises Assistant is a complete trading system for scalping on any currency pair. The indicator itself analyzes the market and gives the trader signals to open orders. Also sends signals using email and push notifications.

This indicator displays information in two windows. In the main window, the indicator draws signals in the chart in the form of arrows. In the additional window, the indicator shows the ratio of the number of profitable and loss-making signals, shows the current signal on other timeframes and the total amount of profit / loss from signals.

Algorithm Scalpises Assistant: This indicator with the help of basic technical indicators, as well as wave analysis of prices, determines the most effective pivot points and the future direction of the trend. The indicator uses a wave amplitude smoothing mechanism. This allows you to filter out unnecessary false noise on the chart.
Advantages of the Scalpises Assistant indicator:
  • The indicator does not redraw its signals.
  • The indicator very accurately determines the moment of price reversal.
  • It works on all currency pairs.

Scalpises Assistant settings:
  1. spread - in this parameter you need to specify the spread level of your broker. In the future, the indicator will take into account the spread in the calculation of profitability.
  2. period - indicator period.
  3. bars - the number of candles on which the indicator will be displayed on the chart. It also affects the calculation of profitability.
  4. Signal - sending email and push notifications.


Reviews 2
pete080368
1191
pete080368 2021.04.13 10:34 
 

An excellent system. I use it for confirmation for my own trading. A true assistant!

BluHorseshoe
316
BluHorseshoe 2019.06.28 19:17 
 

Truly a complete scalping System. Gives me a lot of confidence in both entering at promising levels and staying in the trade until TP is reached. The interface supports this with an good overview over the technical situation. Recommended!

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Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
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Bomb Scalper is a ready-made mechanical trading system that analyzes the market using 12 market signals, as well as candle patterns, providing signals for opening and closing trades. On the screenshot below, you can see how the system draws the blue arrow for buying and the red one for selling. Order close signal is shown as the yellow arrow. Besides, during a closing signal, the indicator calculates potential profit/loss. How the indicator works After launching, Bomb Scalper navigates through
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Stiker is a robot capable of trading in automatic or semi-automatic mode . If auto=true in the robot settings, the robot automatically opens and closes orders on its own when a signal appears. If auto=false, the robot analyzes the market and shows signals on the screen, while a trader manually confirms opening or closing orders by clicking the Open Buy and Close Order buttons. This is done to enable traders make trading decisions themselves. This reduces the trading risk. Striker is a smart syst
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If you do not yet have your trading strategy, you can take advantage of our ready-made trading strategy, which is most effective for EURUSD H1 currency pair. The indicator "Ready Made Scalping System" automatically analyzes the market and shows the trader when to open and close orders. You just need to follow his instructions. When the arrow appears - open the order, when a square appears with a tick - close the warrant. For convenience of the trader, the indicator when signals appear sends a m
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Experts
Amok is a fully automatic trading system that was developed for trading on the EURUSD currency pair, H1 timeframe on micro accounts. Nevertheless, as practice shows, this trading system works well in other currency pairs. Principle of work of the trading robot Amok In the algorithm of the robot, there are more than 7 different trading strategies. This was done to ensure that the robot could work more stably in different market conditions. The program part of the robot uses 12 different indicato
ForexGumpXL
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5 (1)
Indicators
ForexGumpXL is a new generation in the forex gump indicator line. More accurate, faster, less complicated in the settings is all about the new ForexGumpXL indicator. In the new version of the indicator, we have applied a truly new algorithm of work. Now he does not just analyze the market for a price reversal, but with the help of an adaptation algorithm, determining the current volatility in the market indicator with a high degree of probability is able to anticipate false price reversals in or
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pete080368
1191
pete080368 2021.04.13 10:34 
 

An excellent system. I use it for confirmation for my own trading. A true assistant!

Andrey Kozak
47235
Reply from developer Andrey Kozak 2021.04.13 12:13
Thank you very much!!!!!
BluHorseshoe
316
BluHorseshoe 2019.06.28 19:17 
 

Truly a complete scalping System. Gives me a lot of confidence in both entering at promising levels and staying in the trade until TP is reached. The interface supports this with an good overview over the technical situation. Recommended!

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