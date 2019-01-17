Oro Panorama
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 17 January 2019
- Activations: 5
This mutlitimeframe indicator is based on my own indicator wich shows trends at a early stage .
You will see the trends from M1 to Month timeframe .
The more the value is high ,the more the trend is confirmed .The values above 100 determine a high trend .
Medium trend : 50 <=Value<100
No trend : 50<Value
You can set alert for each timeframe and for your own value .
Meaning of the parameters:
M5|1: .....is the indicator's value on the 1st bar for M5 timeframe
M5|2: .....is the indicator's value on the 2nd bar for M5 timeframe
S.M5:.....is the sum of the 2 formers values for M5 timeframe
D.M5:.... is the difference between the 2 first indicator's value for M5 timeframe
Alert_M5 : if false the alert is off ;if true the alert is on
M5_Value : if this value is reached the alert will appear
Periode 1 and Periode 2 are the periodes of the main indicator .You can change them as you want but the values set as good enough
Green color : positive value
Red color : negative value
P.S: When making analyze on a timeframe ,you should consider the trend on a higher timeframe