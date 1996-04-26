Line of Loss Percent for Controlling Risk

   This positions risk visualization indicators, indicators allow you to clearly know price go back will be generated how much account Loss Percent.

 

   This is very useful indicator for Controlling Risk when account is open positions, attach this indicator to the chart of the open positions, this indicator will draw three Lines, the three Line of Loss Percent default value is 10% 30% 50% user can define their own Loss Percent value. Loss Percent corresponding Back Point will show in the upper left corner.

 

   Line of Loss Percent can give you clearly know what price is account loss percent, can give you better control account positions, it allows you to know the risks of the open positions.

 

For example to buy type positions , when you judgment that the market price will not be lower than a Certain Price, then the Line of Loss 10% Price is below this certain price, you can continue to open buy type positions. as long as the Market Price is higher than the Loss 10% Price, the account will be loss less than 10%.

 

For example to sell type positions, when you judgment that the Market Price will not be higher than a Certain Price, then the Line of Loss 12% Price is above this certain price, you can continue to open sell type positions. as long as the Market Price is lower than the Loss 12% Price, the account will be loss less than 12%.


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The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
XAUUSd Reaper Mt4
Ibrahim Aljaref
Indicators
XAUUSD Reaper is a trading indicator developed for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The indicator is designed to simplify chart analysis by displaying clear BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart. It provides traders with an organized visual environment for following XAUUSD price movement and identifying potential changes in market direction. XAUUSD Reaper can be used on any timeframe. Recommended Timeframe: M15 The M15 timeframe is recommended for general use because it provides a practical
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Line of stop out price for Controlling Risk
shi hong he
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This positions risk visualization indicators, indicators allow you to clearly know how much price go back will be generated account Stop Out.    This is a very useful indicator for Controlling Risk when account is open positions, attach this indicator to the chart of the open positions, the indicator will draw a Line Of Stop Out Price on the chart, and output Stop Out Point Value in the upper left corner.    Stop Out Price can give you clearly know what price is Account Stop Out, can give y
Line of stop out price for Controlling Risk MT5
shi hong he
Utilities
This positions risk visualization indicators, indicators allow you to clearly know how much price go back will be generated account Stop Out.      This is a very useful indicator for Controlling Risk when account is open positions, attach this indicator to the chart of the open positions, the indicator will draw a Line Of Stop Out Price on the chart, and output Stop Out Point Value in the upper left corner.      Stop Out Price can give you clearly know what price is Account Stop Out, can giv
Line of Loss Percent for Controlling Risk MT5
shi hong he
Indicators
This positions risk visualization indicators, indicators allow you to clearly know price go back will be generated how much account Loss Percent.      This is very useful indicator for Controlling Risk when account is open positions, attach this indicator to the chart of the open positions, this indicator will draw three Lines, the three Line of Loss Percent default value is 10% 30% 50% user can define their own Loss Percent value. Loss Percent corresponding Back Point will show in the upper
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