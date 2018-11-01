Intermarket Take Profit Indicator for EURUSD
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GEORGIOS VERGAKISI have been studying markets and indicators for 21 years, for safer investing, trading, and for methods where risk could be managed better. I am heavily into EURUSD trading studies and correlation/hedging studies for few specific markets including riskless arbitrage. More specifically I have done
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 19 August 2022
This is the original, simpler version of our core EURUSD algorithm (it calculates and displays 2 lines rather than 3), but it is still capable of detecting levels in the market where EURUSD will likely move to. These levels are indicated by unusual large gaps, formed by the two lines.
Detailed guidance is given to users. All in all it works on the very short term, and more importantly on the daily chart.
The differences between this and our top EURUSD indicator, is that this one only displays 2 lines, instead of 3, doesn't have other types of signals and alerts, and only focused on caulating one bar worth of data at a time, yet it works wonders from time to time, several times a year.
Best indicator on the market!