Intermarket Take Profit Indicator for EURUSD

5

This is the original, simpler version of our core EURUSD algorithm (it calculates and displays 2 lines rather than 3), but it is still capable of detecting levels in the market where EURUSD will likely move to. These levels are indicated by unusual large gaps, formed by the two lines.

Detailed guidance is given to users.  All in all it works on the very short term,  and more importantly on the daily chart.

The differences between this and our top EURUSD indicator, is that this one only displays 2 lines, instead of 3, doesn't have other types of signals and alerts, and only focused on caulating one bar worth of data at a time, yet it works wonders from time to time, several times a year.

Reviews 1
dcherry
1456
dcherry 2018.12.03 20:31 
 

Best indicator on the market!

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Inter Market Alpha Eurusd
GEORGIOS VERGAKIS
Indicators
THIS IS ONE OF THE INDICATORS USED IN THE ACTUAL EURUSD EA. THIS EA IS LARGELY EXPERIMENTAL AND WELL TESTED IN THE H1 CHART THROUGH LIVE TESTING.  TO USE THIS INDICATOR AS A STAND ALONE TOOL, YOU CAN DO SO IN SEVERAL WAYS SINCE THIS IS A VERSATILE INDICATOR WITH MANY DIFFERENT POSSIBLE SETUPS. GENERALLY, THE BLUE LINE INDICATES WHAT THE EXPECTED OVERALL TREND IS, BASED ON WHETHER IT STANDS ABOVE OR BELOW ZERO. AS FAR AS THE NEXT PRICE CANDLE IS CONCERNED, THERE TWO MORE OBSERVATIONS YOU CAN DO
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dcherry
1456
dcherry 2018.12.03 20:31 
 

Best indicator on the market!

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