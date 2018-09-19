Neuron One



is a masterpiece EA, jointly developed from 9 champion forex traders together with our programmers and software. We approached those 9 champion forex traders, who have almost 10 years-experience in forex trading to corporately generate a powerful EA.

During 4 years of developing Neuron One, 9 forex champions have applied their best strategies to our EA. Moreover, our programmers have been optimizing the trading strategies using our ultimate software to maximize the efficiency of EA. We truly ensure that Neuron One is much more beyond those in the market.

Neuron One is highly secured EA, in which profit target and stop loss are clearly set. All strategies inside the EA are developed without hedging, martingale, grid and any other kinds of risky trades. There is no scalping strategy or high execution speed trade. Neuron One is greatly endurable as it passed the test over 15 years with an average of more than 51% profit per year. Through their mindset and our optimization.

You can feel safe and secure. Just sit back, relax and watch our 9 champions trade for you!!





Inputs Setting

On symbol section, if broker you are using have prefix or suffix in symbol eg.EURUSDm or EURUSD+

Money Management: True

Risk-Pro: True

Aggressive : False (Can change to True but it's very HIGH RISK. We recommend please do a back-test first)

Pending Strategy : True

Risk: You can see the Backtest result from Table (99.9% Chart Quality)



Risk

Year

Profit

Drawdown

1 Least

10

+3,600%

20%

2 Medium

10

+8,300%

25%

3

Extreme

10

+72,000%

50%

