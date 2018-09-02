Candlestick Signall

The Candlestick Signal indicator generates signals using a set of indicators and a set of candle patterns. It allows you to operate with these signals.

Features



Works on any currency pairs.

It works in all periods. Sensitivity setting.

You can set the signal frequency. Use recommended standard settings.

‌The greatest feature of this display is the possibility of manual martingale.



The signal intensity region tends to go in the direction of the signal.

Works on all charts.

Any broker.

It is advisable to run on m15 and above charts.





Parameters