Candlestick Signall
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The Candlestick Signal indicator generates signals using a set of indicators and a set of candle patterns. It allows you to operate with these signals.
Features
- Works on any currency pairs.
- It works in all periods. Sensitivity setting.
- You can set the signal frequency. Use recommended standard settings.
- The greatest feature of this display is the possibility of manual martingale.
- The signal intensity region tends to go in the direction of the signal.
- Works on all charts.
- Any broker.
It is advisable to run on m15 and above charts.
Parameters
- Correction - This is the sensitivity section, the higher the number you write here, the less sensitivity you get, the more accurate and less the presentation comes. If you write 5 and more, lower quality signals come.
- Color buy - The color of the buy signal and provides new color adjustment.
- Color sell - It shows the color of the sell signal and provides new color adjustment.
- Alert_on - Indicates whether the warning is on or off.
- Send mail - Mail.
- Send notification - It gives a warning in the normal way.