The Super Cross Trend Advanced indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential.

This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen. Thanks to the alert features you can get the signals anywhere you want. So you do not waste time trading with signals.





Features and Suggestions

You can change the alert settings as desired with the alert features.

Thanks to the warning feature, the user does not have to be at the screen.

Signal point and signal time warnings are sent.

When the signal warns you, start trading.

If there is open trading, turn off the open transaction if the reverse signal comes.

And take position relative to the new signal.

It is always necessary to trade according to the signals since this indicator generates trend signals.

This indicator can work with many pairs.

Operate with at least 15 pairs.

This way there are many trade chances with different currencies.

Time frames: M15, M30, H1, H4

You can work with your desired time frame.





Parameters

Trend Inputs



Signal_level - signal level setting

- signal level setting

Channel_level - indicator channel setting

- indicator channel setting

Trend_MAperiod - Moving Average period setting

- Moving Average period setting

Trend_ATRperiod - Average true range period setting

- Average true range period setting Send Alerts



SendCrossAlerts - Cross signal alert setting

- Cross signal alert setting

SendLevelCrossAlerts - Cross level signal alert setting

- Cross level signal alert setting

PopupAlert - popup alert setting

- popup alert setting

EmailAlert - mail alert setting

- mail alert setting

PushAlert - push alert setting

- push alert setting Arrows Display



ShowArrows - arrows on and off setting

- arrows on and off setting

BuyArrowColor - Buy arrow color adjustment

- Buy arrow color adjustment

BuyArrowFontSize - buy arrow size setting

- buy arrow size setting

SellArrowColor - Sell arrow color adjustment

- Sell arrow color adjustment

SellArrowFontSize - sell arrow size setting

- sell arrow size setting

Color inputs

Color_USD - usd color setting

usd color setting

Color_EUR - euro color setting

euro color setting

Color_GBP - gbp color setting

gbp color setting

Color_CHF - chf color setting

chf color setting

Color_JPY - jpy color setting

jpy color setting

Color_AUD - aud color setting

aud color setting

Color_CAD - cad color setting

cad color setting

Color_NZD - nzd color setiing

nzd color setiing

line_width_USD - usd line width setting

usd line width setting

line_style_USD - usd line style setting

usd line style setting

line_width_EUR- eur line width setting

eur line width setting

line_style_EUR - eur line style setting

eur line style setting

line_width_GBP- gbp line width setting

gbp line width setting

line_style_GBP - gbp line style setting

gbp line style setting

line_width_JPY- jpy line width setting

jpy line width setting

line_style_JPY - jpy line style setting

jpy line style setting

line_width_AUD - aud line width setting

aud line width setting

line_style_AUD - aud line style setting

aud line style setting

line_width_CAD- cad line width setting

cad line width setting

line_style_CAD - cad line style setting

cad line style setting

line_width_NZD- nzd line width setting

nzd line width setting

line_style_NZD - nzd line style setting

nzd line style setting

line_width_CHF - chf line width setting

chf line width setting

line_style_CHF - chfline style setting

chfline style setting

colorDifferenceUp - up diffrence color setting

up diffrence color setting

colorDifferenceDn - down diffrence color setting

down diffrence color setting

colorDifferenceLo - low diffrence color setting

low diffrence color setting

colorTimeframe - time frame color setting

time frame color setting

colorLevelHigh - high level color setting

high level color setting

colorLevelLow - low level color setting



