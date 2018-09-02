Super Cross Trend Advanced
- Indicators
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- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 20
The Super Cross Trend Advanced indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential.
This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen. Thanks to the alert features you can get the signals anywhere you want. So you do not waste time trading with signals.
Features and Suggestions
- You can change the alert settings as desired with the alert features.
- Thanks to the warning feature, the user does not have to be at the screen.
- Signal point and signal time warnings are sent.
- When the signal warns you, start trading.
- If there is open trading, turn off the open transaction if the reverse signal comes.
- And take position relative to the new signal.
- It is always necessary to trade according to the signals since this indicator generates trend signals.
- This indicator can work with many pairs.
- Operate with at least 15 pairs.
- This way there are many trade chances with different currencies.
- Time frames: M15, M30, H1, H4
- You can work with your desired time frame.
Parameters
- Trend Inputs
- Signal_level - signal level setting
- Channel_level - indicator channel setting
- Trend_MAperiod - Moving Average period setting
- Trend_ATRperiod - Average true range period setting
- Send Alerts
- SendCrossAlerts - Cross signal alert setting
- SendLevelCrossAlerts - Cross level signal alert setting
- PopupAlert - popup alert setting
- EmailAlert - mail alert setting
- PushAlert - push alert setting
- Arrows Display
- ShowArrows - arrows on and off setting
- BuyArrowColor - Buy arrow color adjustment
- BuyArrowFontSize - buy arrow size setting
- SellArrowColor - Sell arrow color adjustment
- SellArrowFontSize - sell arrow size setting
- Color inputs
- Color_USD - usd color setting
- Color_EUR - euro color setting
- Color_GBP - gbp color setting
- Color_CHF - chf color setting
- Color_JPY - jpy color setting
- Color_AUD - aud color setting
- Color_CAD - cad color setting
- Color_NZD - nzd color setiing
- line_width_USD - usd line width setting
- line_style_USD - usd line style setting
- line_width_EUR- eur line width setting
- line_style_EUR - eur line style setting
- line_width_GBP- gbp line width setting
- line_style_GBP - gbp line style setting
- line_width_JPY- jpy line width setting
- line_style_JPY - jpy line style setting
- line_width_AUD - aud line width setting
- line_style_AUD - aud line style setting
- line_width_CAD- cad line width setting
- line_style_CAD - cad line style setting
- line_width_NZD- nzd line width setting
- line_style_NZD - nzd line style setting
- line_width_CHF - chf line width setting
- line_style_CHF - chfline style setting
- colorDifferenceUp - up diffrence color setting
- colorDifferenceDn - down diffrence color setting
- colorDifferenceLo - low diffrence color setting
- colorTimeframe - time frame color setting
- colorLevelHigh - high level color setting
- colorLevelLow - low level color setting