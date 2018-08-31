Price x MA Scanner

  • Indicators
  • Benedict Jamora
    Benedict Jamora

    Benedict Jamora

    5 (1)
    Hello World! I'm Benedict Jamora, a trader wannabe and crypto hodler/believer. Still not great in trading but what I can do better is code or develop stuff. This is my strength and from now on, I will be utilizing that strength to create some trading tools that will help traders to be more efficient
    3 products 1 comment
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 10

This indicator scans and displays currency pairs that have crossed a moving average depending on a given timeframe. You can configure which pairs the indicator will scan. It also includes all types of alert options.


Features

  • Attach to one chart and scans all the currency pairs configured and visible in the Market Watch Window
  • It can monitor all the available timeframes from M1 to MN1 and sends alerts on every timeframe's candle close when it crosses over a Moving Average
  • Display all currency pairs that have crossed above or below the moving average on a given timeframe
  • Support for all Moving Average types
  • Support for all types of notifications


Parameters

  • SymbolPrefix: If broker has prefix for its currency pairs, you can put it here
  • SymbolSuffix: If broker has suffix for its currency pairs, you can put it here
  • Symbols: All symbols (comma separated) that you want the scanner to monitor. Make sure that all the symbols that you want to be monitored is also present in the Market Watch Window
  • TimeFrame: Timeframe of the want the scanner to monitor
  • MA_Period: Period of the Moving Average
  • MA_Shift: Shift of the Moving Average
  • MA_Method: Method of the Moving Average
  • MA_Applied_Price: Applied Price of the Moving Average
  • Shift: Index of the value taken from the indicator buffer (shift relative to the current bar the given amount of periods ago).
  • DisplayAlerts: Display pop-up alerts
  • EmailAlerts: Send email alerts
  • PushAlerts: Send push alerts
  • SoundAlerts: Enable sound alerts
  • SoundFile: Sound file that will be used by SoundAlert


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Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Indicators
The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
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Pavel Zamoshnikov
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Indicators
The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
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Scalping Explorer is a complete trading system. Our traders have tested and optimized its work for maximum effect. Trading with Scalping Explorer is easy. Open in Metatrader4 windows with currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF. We include D1 timeframe on all currency pairs. Add the Scalping Explorer indicator to each window with a currency pair. In the indicator settings, we find the "Signal" parameter and set it to TRUE. Now, as soon as a signal appears on any of the currency p
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