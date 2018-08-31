Price x MA Scanner
- Indicators
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Benedict JamoraHello World! I'm Benedict Jamora, a trader wannabe and crypto hodler/believer. Still not great in trading but what I can do better is code or develop stuff. This is my strength and from now on, I will be utilizing that strength to create some trading tools that will help traders to be more efficient
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
This indicator scans and displays currency pairs that have crossed a moving average depending on a given timeframe. You can configure which pairs the indicator will scan. It also includes all types of alert options.
Features
- Attach to one chart and scans all the currency pairs configured and visible in the Market Watch Window
- It can monitor all the available timeframes from M1 to MN1 and sends alerts on every timeframe's candle close when it crosses over a Moving Average
- Display all currency pairs that have crossed above or below the moving average on a given timeframe
- Support for all Moving Average types
- Support for all types of notifications
Parameters
- SymbolPrefix: If broker has prefix for its currency pairs, you can put it here
- SymbolSuffix: If broker has suffix for its currency pairs, you can put it here
- Symbols: All symbols (comma separated) that you want the scanner to monitor. Make sure that all the symbols that you want to be monitored is also present in the Market Watch Window
- TimeFrame: Timeframe of the want the scanner to monitor
- MA_Period: Period of the Moving Average
- MA_Shift: Shift of the Moving Average
- MA_Method: Method of the Moving Average
- MA_Applied_Price: Applied Price of the Moving Average
- Shift: Index of the value taken from the indicator buffer (shift relative to the current bar the given amount of periods ago).
- DisplayAlerts: Display pop-up alerts
- EmailAlerts: Send email alerts
- PushAlerts: Send push alerts
- SoundAlerts: Enable sound alerts
- SoundFile: Sound file that will be used by SoundAlert