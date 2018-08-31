Zigzag Calculator
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The Zigzag Calculator indicator is designed to calculate bar and pips of zigzag lines. this indicator pips the distance between the end points. You can also see how many zigzag lines are completed in the bar. It is simple and practical to use.
Parameters
- Fontsize - Font size setting.
- TextColor - Text color adjustment.
- Depth - the depth setting.
- Deviation - Deviation setting.
- Backstep - back calculation setting.
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