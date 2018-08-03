VSAs Candle Color Signal

The indicator paints the candlesticks in colors of volumes depending on the market situation. Along with candlestick coloring, you will receive alerts in the form of a regular alert.

  • Red candles indicate the end or beginning of a downtrend or the end of a correction during an uptrend.
  • Green candles mean the beginning or end of an uptrend or the end of a correction during a downtrend.
  • Yellow candles represent the lack of interest on the market and a possible beginning of a flat.
  • Blue ones have an above-average volume and a below-average candle size, which is typical for the end of the trend or for strong support/resistance levels. They are also called "squat" bars.
  • Purple candles indicate a rapidly increasing volume and size. They occur when the flat boundaries are tested, albeit rarely.
  • Yellow dots above a candle High means that its volume is lower than that of the previous one, while a blue dot under a Low indicates a volume lower than the previous one.
  • Gray areas marks the zones where the volumes are below the average, defined by the 'MAPeriod' parameter.


Settings

  • LookBack - the number of bars to compare.
  • Trending - additional analysis.
  • Number Of Bars - the number of bars for calculation. If 0, all bars in history.
  • MA Period - period for calculation of the average volume.

Color Settings - bar coloring.

Alert Settings

  • Alert on color - alerts for color change.

List of possible alerts (Alert on color – ON)

  • MA Cross UP Alert - alert if the UP volume is higher than the average value defined by the 'MA Period' parameter. Does not depend on 'Alert on color'.
  • Pop-Up Alert - alert in a pop-up dialog box.
  • Push Notification Alert - push notification.
  • Email Alert - Email notification.
  • Sound Alert - sound only (Alert on color - OFF).
  • Sound File - name of the sound file.
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Indicators
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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Triple Screen Trading System
Alexander Lasygin
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Indicators
This is a professional multi currency tool. Its main purpose is semi-automatic Forex trading following Elder's Triple Screen strategy. Its wide functionality and ability to quickly change some essential parameters makes it an ideal market interpretation tool, which is indispensable in the common trade analysis. Its main advantage is almost unlimited number of simultaneously analyzed instruments. If the potential technical limits of your monitor resolution allow, multiple indicators can be used.
Candles price trend
Alexander Lasygin
Indicators
Индикатор рассчитывается по оригинальной формуле и окрашивает свечи в зависимости от общей тенденции на рынке. Синие указывают на восходящий тренд, красные на нисходящий, желтые свечи указывают остановку или возможный разворот. На сильных уровнях или при резком развороте желтые могут не сформироваться но алерт все равно предупредит вас об этом. Достоинства данного индикатора это наименьшее запаздывание, сигнал подается еще вовремя формирования разворотного бара. Настройки: Length - чувствительно
ObjectPriceAlert
Alexander Lasygin
Utilities
This utility gives a signal when the price crosses the graphical object. Also shows the distance to the object from the Bid price. It is possible to use not only with built by hand but also with those that draw other indicators. Use the filters by type and name. Works with most of the available constructions Trend Line, Horizontal Line, Vertical Line, Rectangle, Channel, Fibo Channel, Fibo, Expansion, Andrews Pitchfork, Gann Line, Trend By Angle, StdDev Channel, Regression Channel. It is possibl
VSAs Volume Channel
Alexander Lasygin
Indicators
Индикатор высчитывается по сложному авторскому алгоритму. Он строится с учетом тенденции по зонам перекупленности перепроданности объёмов . Это позволяет выявлять дивергенцию объёмов , выявить так называемые приседающие бары. Также он определяет уровни входа в рынок и цели. Средняя линия канала является предполагаемым уровнем отката. RPeriod- период расчета индикатора Indicator_Level - уровень зон перекупленности перепроданности Draw Fibo Levels - отображаем целевые уровни Fibo Level Color -
VSAsCluster
Alexander Lasygin
Indicators
Индикатор горизонтальных и вертикальных объемов. Предназначен для внутридневной и среднесрочной торговли (до Н4).Рассчитывается на основе тиковых или реальных объёмах (если их предоставляет брокер). Ценовой уровень, внутри свечи, на котором было максимальное количество сделок, выделяется цветом. Вертикальные объемы определяют паттерны Price Action (SonicR, BetterVolume) или импульсы (Enhanced) на выбор. Сочетание вертикальных и горизонтальных значений позволяет определить среднесрочные уровни по
VSAsZz
Alexander Lasygin
Indicators
Индикатор предназначен для работы с паттернами, основанными на тиковых объемах. Он взят, несколько в упрощённом виде, из арсенала VSAsClusterZME _ Pro . Позволяет оперативно определить суммарный или средний объем на нескольких участках рынка. Это делает его незаменимым при анализе различных фигур, например таких как паттерны Тима Орда. Так же с помощью него можно легко выявить различные закономерности, это позволит создать свои правила торгов. Для инициализации индикатора надо нажать CTRL + лева
VSAsGradient
Alexander Lasygin
Utilities
VSAsGradient это утилита предназначена компенсировать ограниченные возможности оформления рабочей области терминала МТ4. Позволяет задать цвет окон графика (индикатора) в виде цветового градиента, установить классические обои или фотографию любимой девушки, семьи. Предварительных настроек, которые имеют значение только две: Set Gradients- выбераем насколько настройки будут индивидуальны. Default Set- только для данного типа инструмента. Individual Set- инструмент+ период графика. Hide Panel- сво
Net Kinetic Energy Accumulation
Alexander Lasygin
Indicators
NKEA - индикатора чистого накопления кинетической энергии рынка (an indicator of the net kinetic energy accumulation of the market   ) . Результат долгосрочного анализа поведения рынка в связке с " объёмами ". Естественно в нашем варианте это тиковые. В их   эффективности   автор  не   сомневается .   В нём   убрали «грязный» объем,   который тратится на колебания внутри хвостов и оставили только тот, который   совершил полезную работу — сформировало тело свечи. Относится к классу опережающих. Е
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