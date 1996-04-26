Voles Indicator Jr

Version Voles Indicator without the inputs and the balance line.


Operation Principles

It is based on the standard indicators of the MetaTrader 4 terminal. It shows the market entry points.


How to trade

When a bar is complete and an arrow is shown, place a BuyStop order at the High of the bar if the arrow is green, or a SellStop order at the Low of the bar if the arrow is red.

StopLoss should be set at the level of the last downwards fractal below the entry point at a green arrow or at the level of the last upwards fractal above the entry point at a red arrow. To do this, attach the Fractals indicator to the chart.

If a fractal was not formed yet, do not place an order, or set the SL level manually.



Pay Attention

Place orders only after a bar with an arrow is complete.

When the values of the input parameters are modified, the entry points are recalculated and their number changes.

It is preferable to place buy orders when the High of a signal bar is above the balance line, and sell orders when Low of the signal bar is below the balance line, even if the input parameter "Take into account the balance line" is set to false.

Recommended for use on H4 and D1.

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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Voles Indicator
Oleg Klimakhin
Indicators
Voles Indicator Operation Principles It is based on the standard indicators of the MetaTrader 4 terminal. It shows the market entry points. How to trade When a bar is complete and an arrow is shown, place a BuyStop order at the High of the bar is the arrow is green, or a SellStop order at the Low of the bar if the arrow is red. StopLoss should be set at the level of the last downwards fractal below the entry point at a green arrow or at the level of the last upwards fractal above the entry poi
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