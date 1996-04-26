Ants Lite Traders ATR

Ants Lite ATR allows you to enter and manage your trades based on the market volatility, giving you safer entries and better exits. Based on the work by Daryl Guppy.


Features

  • Ability to define the bar the Long and Short calculation starts from.
  • Can be used to generate both entry or exit signals.
  • Customizable ATR period and multiplier.
  • GMMA is a tried and tested indicator with a long pedigree.
  • Volatility based entry and exit signal rather than time based.


How To Use

  • Simply drag the indicator from your indicator list onto the chart. This will open the dialogue box where you can edit your settings.
  • Press OK.
  • Click on the bar you want to start the ATR from.
  • The ATR will appear from the specified bar.
  • On a long ATR when price closes below the line, an exit is triggered and an arrow will appear.
  • On a short ATR when price closes above the line, an exit is triggered and an arrow will appear.


Using ATR as an Entry

Use the ATR in conjunction with your preferred trend identification indicator. If the trend is down, wait for a rally to occur. Use a Long ATR from the lowest point of the trend. When price breaks below the ATR value, this is an entry signal. If the trend is up, wait for a pull back. Use a Short ATR from the highest point of the trend. When price breaks above the ATR value this is an entry signal.


Using ATR as a Stop loss:

Once a trade has been opened, attach the corresponding ATR to the chart. If the trade is long, attach a long ATR to the most recent significant low in the trend. If trade is short, attach a short ATR to the most recent significant high in the trend. When price closes and breaks the ATR, exit the trade.


Using the GMMA

The Guppy Multiple Moving Average is based in chaos theory and brings together the relationship between long term investors (the red group) and short term traders (the blue group). When the blue group is above the red group we are in an uptrend. When the blue group is below the red group we have a downtrend. The width of each group signifies the strength for the trend. If the blue group compresses and turns down, while the red group remains well separated this indicates temporary weakness and an entry area. If there is compression in both groups we look for a trend change.


Customizable Features

  • Direction: Long or Short
  • ATR Period: Default of 14, any whole value.
  • ATR Multiplier: Default of 2, any real value.
  • ATR line Colour
  • ATR line Thickness
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (39)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Indicators
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
4 (1)
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
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