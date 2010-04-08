Value History is a very convenient indicator that returns the movement information both in terms of pips or points and in percentage terms.

This indicator is useful for making historical analyzes and verifying previous movements in order to look for recurrences of volatility.

Percentage values are returned based on the closing price of the previous movement while the point value can also be calculated on the minimum and maximum of the previous movement.

Personally, I use this indicator to evaluate historical volatility trying to identify and study inversion values better.





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